ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Bannock County Elections Office gearing up for busy Election Day

By Cole Sams
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAoA6_0j2JomIU00

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Elections Office is gearing up for a busy day on Tuesday.

Early voting ended Friday and was down compared to previous years.

"We fell under the numbers four years ago by about 300 or 400," said Elections Administrator Julie Hancock. "We did about 8,000 early votes four years ago and about 7,700 this year."

Hancock says those numbers might not be indicative of the turnout on Election Day itself, even if inclement weather is on the horizon.

"It really depends on the election," Hancock said. "If it's a smaller election, then maybe people will stay home if the weather's bad. But this is a pretty big election. There are a lot of candidates on the ballot and a lot of races on the ballot. So, I'm thinking people are going to get out there and vote even if it's snowy."

Hancock says it's been a long journey to get to this point, as they are responsible for 57 precincts in over 30 voting locations, with close to 250 poll workers ready to volunteer.

"The polling locations have to get locked down," Hancock said. "The supply totes need to get finished. There are folders of supplies that need to get done.  We also need to make sure we have each polling location staffed with enough people, especially a busy big election like this. So, there's a little work that goes into it."

For more information on where to find your polling location, visit here .

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The post Bannock County Elections Office gearing up for busy Election Day appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Republicans win Bannock County races

Two political newcomers and one incumbent, all Republicans, won their respective Bannock County races in Tuesday’s election. Republican Anita Hymas defeated Democrat Tamara Code in the county assessor race while Republican incumbent Jeff Hough and GOP political newcomer John Crowder won their respective county commission contests.
eastidahonews.com

Manwaring: Pocatello continues ‘history of getting it right’ on election night

POCATELLO — In an election that saw much of Idaho run red, voters in District 29 elected Democrats to fill two of its three legislative seats. Dustin Manwaring, the lone incumbent on the ballot and lone Republican selected in the district, said that districts that select legislators from both parties — so-called purple districts — are becoming exceedingly rare in Idaho.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ruchti, Roberts, Manwaring and Guthrie win local legislative races

Republicans and Democrats split the four contested Southeast Idaho legislative races in Tuesday's election. In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, rancher and incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, outlasted a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, a businessman also from McCammon. In Bannock County, Guthrie secured 6,265 votes compared to Saville’s 2,669, while in Power County, Guthrie had 1,526 votes...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

National Weather Service issues ‘dangerous’ snow squall alert for most of eastern Idaho

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a snow squall warning that remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. for the following areas:. A dangerous snow squall was located around 7:30 a.m. along a line extending from Menan to near Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, moving northeast at 15 mph. Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds are leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Much of massive oil spill cleaned up from Pocatello waterways

POCATELLO — Authorities have cleaned up much of a massive mineral oil spill that made its way from a north side industrial park to Pocatello Creek and the Portneuf River. City officials said Monday that Virginia Transformer Corp. confirmed that 6,000 gallons of mineral oil, a highly refined petroleum substance, was released last week from a rail car at its facility at the Titan Center, also known as the former Naval Ordnance Plant. ...
POCATELLO, ID
High School Football PRO

Pocatello, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carey School football team will have a game with Oakley High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Chubbuck man facing 16 felony charges in connection to month-long vehicle theft spree

The Jeep Cherokee abandoned after a high-speed chase with Pocatello police in September was one of numerous vehicles a local man stole in connection to a month-long crime spree in the Gate City area, according to police and court records. Christian Lee McBee, 25, of Chubbuck, has been charged with 16 felonies and two misdemeanors following a Pocatello police investigation. The charges he faces include five counts of grand theft,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities investigating after man dies of gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho

On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 27 year of age male had died from a gunshot wound. The victim is a residence of Utah and his information will not be released until all...
BANCROFT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello's ON Semiconductor plant has a new owner

POCATELLO — One of the Pocatello area’s largest employers has a new owner. The ON Semiconductor (now rebranded as simply, onsemi) manufacturing plant on the city’s east side has been purchased by LA Semiconductor, according to a news release from ATREG, the Seattle-based company that helped broker the deal. “LA Semiconductor will run the fab as a pure-play, contract manufacturing foundry, with a long term wafer supply agreement in place,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border

RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
TREMONTON, UT
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy