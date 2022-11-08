Bannock County Elections Office gearing up for busy Election Day

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Elections Office is gearing up for a busy day on Tuesday.

Early voting ended Friday and was down compared to previous years.

"We fell under the numbers four years ago by about 300 or 400," said Elections Administrator Julie Hancock. "We did about 8,000 early votes four years ago and about 7,700 this year."

Hancock says those numbers might not be indicative of the turnout on Election Day itself, even if inclement weather is on the horizon.

"It really depends on the election," Hancock said. "If it's a smaller election, then maybe people will stay home if the weather's bad. But this is a pretty big election. There are a lot of candidates on the ballot and a lot of races on the ballot. So, I'm thinking people are going to get out there and vote even if it's snowy."

Hancock says it's been a long journey to get to this point, as they are responsible for 57 precincts in over 30 voting locations, with close to 250 poll workers ready to volunteer.

"The polling locations have to get locked down," Hancock said. "The supply totes need to get finished. There are folders of supplies that need to get done. We also need to make sure we have each polling location staffed with enough people, especially a busy big election like this. So, there's a little work that goes into it."

For more information on where to find your polling location, visit here .

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

