valleynewslive.com
Netting crashes down at Suite Shots after first shot of winter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday’s blast of winter weather did a number on the netting at Fargo’s newest golf facility, Suite Shots. In a Facebook post, they write:. Our break-away-clips have done what they are designed to do, and have broken away from the lines due...
valleynewslive.com
The Cutest Event to display the cutest local businesses
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vendors and small businesses will be set up at the Radisson Blu in downtown Fargo for the Cutest Event. One of the vendors that is going to be at the event is Chamonix Astrology. This is Chamonix’s first event as a small local business...
fargoinc.com
Business Spotlight: Dakota Fence
Dakota Fence is one of the area’s most prominent installers of residential and commercial fence. The company evolved from a back garage operation to open offices in Bismarck, Minot and Williston, North Dakota and added a location in the Twin Cities in February 2022. Today, Dakota Fence remains headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota and is one of the largest fence companies in the United States.
kvrr.com
Otter Tail Power Company fixing outages
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Otter Tail Power Company crews are working to restore outages. The business says customers in Amenia, Buffalo, Casselton, Ellendale and Mapleton are in the dark. Crews are working to remove ice from power lines.
valleynewslive.com
Fire damages trailer home in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A call came in November 10 around 12:30 p.m. regarding heavy smoke spotted at a south Fargo home near a neighborhood north of West Acres and south of Main Ave. Firefighters put out small flames and are still looking for the cause. Most of...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Thai restaurant looks to recover after months long street closure on Center Avenue
(Fargo, ND) -- A restaurant owner on Center Avenue in Moorhead talks about the challenges and lost revenue over the past few months when the street was closed for improvements. "It's difficult for the customer to come here and they cannot find a way to come and also the business...
fergusnow.com
NORWAYintheUSA Sets up Shop in Fergus Falls
(Fergus Falls, Minn.) – Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that NORWAYntheUSA, a wholesale business that provides fine quality Norwegian products has relocated to Fergus Falls. From apparel by Scandinavian Explorer to flatware, woolens, and porcelain, this wholesaler offers a broad range of collections. Owner Sarah Brunko...
valleynewslive.com
Wintery blast set to hit the region
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live’s First Alert StormTeam is forecasting heavy snow and ice accumulation, with snow picking up throughout the day Thursday. Click here for the live updates on closings and delays. Here’s the breakdown of what to expect:. THURSDAY:. We will start...
valleynewslive.com
FPD investigates a pattern of vehicle break-ins near NDSU
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department looks to strengthen the department’s Intelligence-Led Policing efforts highlighting the work of their Intelligence and Analysis unit (IAU). In September, the IAU observed a pattern of vehicle break-ins along Dakota Dr. N. located near the campus of North Dakota...
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
valleynewslive.com
Semi rollover near the Casselton overpass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions. Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop. They also warn if you...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave. According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Police say they...
valleynewslive.com
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks is now reopen. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are...
valleynewslive.com
Old Becker County Museum demolished, but looks to new facility!
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Another step into the future for the Becker County Museum, but also bittersweet to see the memories go. The old facility came down today, but officials say it had a crumbling foundation and leaking issues. But new construction for another building is ongoing!
vcsuvikings.com
Vikings at the Fargodome - Game Info
The Valley City State and Mayville State football programs conclude their seasons Saturday with a neutral site game at The Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and doors open at 12 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the Fargodome on the day of the game. Fans can park in the east parking lots at the dome and enter at the building's main entrance on the east side. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for VCSU students with their college ID. A complete list of ticket prices is below. Tickets are cash/check only.
KNOX News Radio
Weather Related Announcements
A BLIZZARD WARNING is posted for much of the region from midnight to 4:00 a.m. CST Friday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened I -29 from Fargo to Grand Forks. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are still present. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.
wdayradionow.com
Foreigner set to rock Scheels Arena in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10th. The group has recorded ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, including“Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,”.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo police report case of mailbox theft; offer warning and reminder to homeowners
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reporting a case of mail theft. It happened last Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Ave. S. Officers responded to a report of someone stealing a check out of a mailbox. Police say they were unable to collect any video evidence, but say the case has been passed along to the U.S. Postal Service. Any theft of mail from a home mailbox is considered a federal offense. Police say if you have concerns mailing valuables from your home mailbox, to take those items directly to the post office. If receiving valuable packages, police suggest having the packages delivered to a workplace or secure drop box.
kfgo.com
Detroit Lakes City Council denies rezoning request for 119-unit senior living community
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO/KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes City Council has voted 6-3 to deny a rezoning request and conditional use permit by Eventide Detroit Lakes for a proposed senior living community. Eventide wanted to build the 119-unit senior living community on East Shore Drive along the lake, but...
