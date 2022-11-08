The Valley City State and Mayville State football programs conclude their seasons Saturday with a neutral site game at The Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and doors open at 12 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the Fargodome on the day of the game. Fans can park in the east parking lots at the dome and enter at the building's main entrance on the east side. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for VCSU students with their college ID. A complete list of ticket prices is below. Tickets are cash/check only.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO