KPCW

Community open house Monday will preview upcoming ski season

Summit County and Park City Municipal have partnered with resorts to host an open house to answer locals’ questions and concerns before the busy ski season. The event will take place Monday, November 14 at Park City Hospital’s Blair Education Center from 6-8 p.m. Dinner and childcare will...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City holiday lights face new dark sky rules

It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner, and holiday lights, also known as winter lights, are popping up all over. Some local homeowners put up tens of thousands of lights around their property. According to environmental experts, light pollution negatively impacts the...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Demolition begins on construction site destroyed by fire in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — Demolition has begun at the site of a fire that prompted hundreds of evacuations in Sugar House more than two weeks ago. Salt Lake City officials confirmed that phase one of demolition has begun at the site near 1040 E. 2220 South, where a six-story apartment complex under construction caught fire late Tuesday night, Oct. 25.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Brighton Resort is set to open Friday morning

Brighton resort has received five feet of snow since October 22 and more is expected throughout the day. Brighton Director of Marketing Jared Winkler said 50 to 200 snowboarders and skiers have been coming up every day to ride the trails over the last couple of weeks. Starting Friday, Majestic,...
BRIGHTON, UT
kpcw.org

Park City Museum's Pub Crawl

Park City Museum's Pub Crawl

Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce and Museum Assistant Lexy Hartford have details about Thursday's Pub Crawl and upcoming family program.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Christian Center of Park City Executive Director Rob Harter

PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

The Grand Opening of Salt Lake City’s Hyatt Regency

For two years, residents of Salt Lake City have kept a watchful eye on the mammoth glass skyscraper being erected near the Salt Palace Convention Center. Finally, 15 years of meticulous planning and $337 million dollars later, the sleek hotel has finally opened its doors. To celebrate the occasion, the Hyatt group hosted a Grand Opening celebration on Nov. 2, 2022, marked with High West cocktails, butter boards, live music, prime rib and death-defying entertainment—how could we pass up dinner and a show?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
visitogden.com

Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland

Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
OGDEN, UT
S. F. Mori

Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah

A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
