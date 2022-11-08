Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Community open house Monday will preview upcoming ski season
Summit County and Park City Municipal have partnered with resorts to host an open house to answer locals’ questions and concerns before the busy ski season. The event will take place Monday, November 14 at Park City Hospital’s Blair Education Center from 6-8 p.m. Dinner and childcare will...
Park City holiday lights face new dark sky rules
It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner, and holiday lights, also known as winter lights, are popping up all over. Some local homeowners put up tens of thousands of lights around their property. According to environmental experts, light pollution negatively impacts the...
Demolition begins on construction site destroyed by fire in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY — Demolition has begun at the site of a fire that prompted hundreds of evacuations in Sugar House more than two weeks ago. Salt Lake City officials confirmed that phase one of demolition has begun at the site near 1040 E. 2220 South, where a six-story apartment complex under construction caught fire late Tuesday night, Oct. 25.
Brighton Resort is set to open Friday morning
Brighton resort has received five feet of snow since October 22 and more is expected throughout the day. Brighton Director of Marketing Jared Winkler said 50 to 200 snowboarders and skiers have been coming up every day to ride the trails over the last couple of weeks. Starting Friday, Majestic,...
Park City Museum's Pub Crawl
Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce and Museum Assistant Lexy Hartford have details about Thursday’s Pub Crawl and upcoming family program. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
Class 2 & 3 e-bikes now illegal off-road at DWR wildlife, waterfowl management areas
After being passed by the Utah Wildlife Board in August, a new e-bike rule has gone into effect on all wildlife and waterfowl management areas in the state. Class 2 and class 3 e-bikes, which can self-propel and often feature a throttle, are now prohibited from leaving roads open to motorized vehicles on all waterfowl and wildlife management areas.
Pickleball in Park City: new standalone facility expected as long-term solution to the town’s favorite new sport
PARK CITY, Utah — In 2013, pickleball revenue was a goose egg for the Park City Municipal Corporation (PCMC); in 2014, it jumped to $1,476. Fast-forward to 2022, where the […]
Christian Center of Park City Executive Director Rob Harter
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
UDOT identified intensive potential alternatives to I-15 corridor
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is looking at different alternatives to help traffic along I-15 between Salt Lake City and Farmington.
The Grand Opening of Salt Lake City’s Hyatt Regency
For two years, residents of Salt Lake City have kept a watchful eye on the mammoth glass skyscraper being erected near the Salt Palace Convention Center. Finally, 15 years of meticulous planning and $337 million dollars later, the sleek hotel has finally opened its doors. To celebrate the occasion, the Hyatt group hosted a Grand Opening celebration on Nov. 2, 2022, marked with High West cocktails, butter boards, live music, prime rib and death-defying entertainment—how could we pass up dinner and a show?
Lehi residents say goodbye to nearly 300 trees after city cites safety concerns
LEHI, Utah — Saying goodbye to the trees was difficult for Lehi resident Kari Burr. Her family has lived in the Olympic Park neighborhood for almost 20 years and enjoyed watching the trees mature and beautify the area. “Especially in the spring when they’re blossoming and in the fall...
Heads up, skier triggered avalanche reported in McConkey’s Bowl
PARK CITY, Utah — On Wednesday morning, a backcountry skier reported triggering an avalanche in McConkey’s Bowl to the Utah Avalanche site. The avalanche was recorded to be a two […]
Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland
Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
Company helps planes in Salt Lake City deal with wintry conditions
As early winter storms batter the mountains in Utah, Salt Lake City International Airport also deals with the elements.
Juvenile jail break reported in South Salt Lake, one nabbed, another at large.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles absconded from juvenile detention in South Salt Lake late Wednesday morning, with one recovered, the other still at large. The two females were in custody at a state juvenile facility at 177 Price Avenue when a fire...
November starting off with plenty of moisture
With the latest storm starting to work its way out of the state, it's clear to see that November has gotten off to a very nice start in terms of moisture. From top to bottom, things are setting up to be a nice, and wet, November.
