Desk fire contained quickly at PSU dorm
PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in the building at 6 High St., Grafton Hall, a dormitory for Plymouth State University, on Nov. 10, at 1:38 p.m. Firefighters arrived to see students evacuating, with fire visible in a third-floor window, according to a written statement released by the department.
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
Belmont Selectboard declines grant for six firefighters, asks for two instead
BELMONT — Instead of accepting a $1.45 million federal grant that would pay the salaries and benefits of six full-time firefighters for three years, Ruth Mooney, chair of the Belmont Selectboard, advocated for fewer positions at the board's Monday meeting. Mooney said this would leave the town to pick...
Bristol resumes public safety building project after original contractor fails to post bond
BRISTOL — When voters approved a $4.9 million public safety building project last March, plans called for work to begin this year so the police and fire departments could move into the new facility by summer 2023. A problem with securing the necessary insurance and bonding put the project on hold, but town officials now say the project should begin early next year.
Pee With Company in This Haunted Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Bathroom
I recently discovered the hilariously wonderful Instagram account "Peeing in Portsmouth", which highlights the number one places to go number one in our charming lil' city!. Perhaps you're not fond of toilet talk, but you must admit that going to the bathroom is the ultimate equalizer. It puts all humans on the same playing field. Even Oprah pees! Sure, she might do her business on a porcelain throne made of 24 carat gold, but she goes through the same motions.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Nancy A. Hammes, 59
ALTON — Nancy A. Hammes, 59, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 8, 2022. Nancy was born on January 30, 1963, to Martin and Mary Lou Gresch in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. After Nancy graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1981, she married the love of her life and partner in crime, Dale Hammes.
State removes cyanobacteria advisory for White Oak Pond in Holderness
HOLDERNESS — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has removed a cyanobacteria advisory for White Oak Pond that was issued on Oct. 7. While the bloom accumulation has dissipated, NHDES advises that lake-goers look out for green surface accumulations in the future. Continue to monitor your individual shoreline for changing conditions.
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
Some Milford parents raise concerns about district's transgender student policies
MILFORD, N.H. — A school board meeting in Milford was packed Monday night over its policies for transgender and gender nonconforming students. Tensions were high Monday night, with the meeting lasting over three hours, discussing who they think should use which bathroom and locker room. “The fact that our...
Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
Mary L. St. Gelais, 95
BOSCAWEN — Mary L. St. Gelais, 95, passed away at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Mary was born August 7, 1927, in Laconia, to the late Milton and Elsa (Griffin) Hayward. She also lived in Belmont, graduating in the Class of 1945. She actually received her Diploma from her Dad, who was a member of the School Board at the time.
Eunice J. Gerlach, 76
ALTON — Eunice J. Gerlach, age 76, a lifelong resident of Alton, New Hampshire, passed away of natural causes on November 7, 2022, at Huggins Hospital. Born in Concord on June 20, 1946, she was the daughter of Fred N. Hillsgrove and Ella E. (Goodwin) Hillsgrove.
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
Democrats gain seats in Laconia, Meredith Statehouse races
Belknap County is arguably one of the most red counties in New Hampshire. Despite this, Democrats took victories for three seats in Laconia and Meredith. Democrat Matt Coker won a House seat in Meredith in his first-ever campaign, while in Laconia, Democrats David Huot and Charlie St. Clair defeated Republican incumbents Reps. Dawn Johnson and Richard Littlefield.
Keene State College student injured in fall from building
KEENE, N.H. — Keene State College is in the early stages of an investigation into how a student fell multiple stories, leaving him with serious injuries. College officials said they are trying to figure out what led to the fall that left the student hospitalized with a head injury.
Tuscan Brand Restaurants Serve Free Italian Feast for Veterans and Their Families
Every year, Tuscan Kitchen opens their doors to Veterans and a guest to enjoy an Italian feast for Veterans day. It is their way of saying "Thank you for your service". Since 2010, Tuscan Brands has served over fifteen thousand Veterans. They are proud to continue the tradition this year and serve an estimated 4,000 Veterans.
Nov. 13: Road closures announced for CMC Manchester City Marathon
MANCHESTER, NH – Millennium Running, in coordination with the City of Manchester and the Manchester Police Department, is issuing a media advisory of road closures and delays for the 16th annual CMC Manchester City Marathon scheduled for Sunday, November 13. Nearly 2,000 participants traveling from 48 different states are...
Republicans hold on to 4-1 Executive Council majority despite strong challenge by Democrats
Democrats lost their bid to unseat four Republican executive councilors. From left to right, Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, Katherine Harake, Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, and Nashua Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly filed for office together. Only Warmington won her race. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin.)
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
