KIMT

3 injured in 2-vehicle crash north of Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday north of Clear Lake. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at 300th St. and Grouse Ave. Authorities said a vehicle driven by De Saun Smith, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, failed...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Power 96

Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman

Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
LONSDALE, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Multiple crews battle large fire at Kasson business Sunday evening

UPDATE (11/7/2022 10:30 a.m.) – Kasson Fire & Rescue provided an update Monday morning on a large structure fire that occurred on Sunday evening. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Kasson Fire along with Byron Fire, Dodge Center Fire and Mantorville Fire were all paged to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Hwy in Kasson.
KASSON, MN
more1049.com

Emmet County Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charge for Fairmont Man

Dolliver, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man is facing a drug charge following a traffic stop in Emmet County last week. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us 38-year-old Mathew Mixson of Fairmont was stopped for a traffic violation near Dolliver late Friday afternoon when he was allegedly found to be in possession drug related items.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Blooming Prairie man sentenced to prison time on felony firearm possession charge in Mower County District Court

A Blooming Prairie man who was found to be in possession of a firearm from a case involving an Austin woman who has been charged with 12 felonies for burglary and theft of a firearm and one gross misdemeanor theft charge stemming from a report of several firearms being stolen from a residence in the 900 block of 6th Avenue NW in Austin on January 28th of this year has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
kbew98country.com

Fairmont Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Iowa

A traffic stop last Friday evening near Dolliver, Iowa, resulted in the arrest of a Fairmont man on drug charges. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martins, a sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on 130th Street, shortly before 5:35pm for a traffic violation. Upon investigation at the scene, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the vehicle.
FAIRMONT, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Wersal will be Blue Earth County’s new sheriff

Jeff Wersal will be the new sheriff in Blue Earth County. Wersal won Blue Earth County’s first sheriff’s contest since 1994 with 51.8% of the vote compared to 47.8% for his opponent Paul Barta. Wersal is currently a Lt with the sheriff’s department and the commander of the...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Charges dropped over Albert Lea business that defied COVID shutdown order

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Additional charges have been dropped against the Freeborn County woman who defied Governor Walz’ COVID business shutdown. Melissa Lynn “Lisa” Hanson, former owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, was found guilty on misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating Governor Walz’ executive order that restaurants and other businesses had to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire

KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
KASSON, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
ALBERT LEA, MN
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

Yesterday at Midnight, 21-Year old Jorge Esqivel arrested for ineligible person with a firearm, stolen property, fleeing on foot. 10:03 a.m. A Juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for possession of Marijuana and E-Cig 11:04 p.m. 39-Year old Kassie Miller cited for Domestic Assault, and attempt to inflict bodily...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Businesses, Property Destroyed in Large Kasson Fire

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- A large fire in Kasson is responsible for the destruction of several businesses and property. Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch said crews responded to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 Sunday evening. Firefighters from Kasson, Mantorville, Dodge Center and Byron fought the fire until 1:50 a.m.
KASSON, MN
KEYC

Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”. Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos...
MANKATO, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election

It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
MOWER COUNTY, MN

