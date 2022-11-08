Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party took a loss at this year's election. So, what's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico moving forward?. KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff, believes many factors could've contributed to their loss. "Many people thought that these races would be tighter in the...
Vasquez wins race for Congress; Democrats sweep county, state races
Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Brian Colon did not seek re-election, running instead for attorney general. Land Commissioner. Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard (I): 372,565. Republican Jefferson Byrd: 307,424. State constitutional amendment No. 1: State land grant allocations...
2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS FOR NEW MEXICO
Preliminary results are in as voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve another term in office after she became the projected winner in the 2022 midterm election. Two Congresswomen have retained...
How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you might be wondering how the results change the balance of power within the New Mexico Legislature. Many seats in the House of Representatives remain unchanged, but there will be a few new legislators taking seats. Overall, the balance of power hasn’t shifted significantly in favor of one […]
Gabe Vasquez claims victory in NM Dist. 2 race against incumbent Congresswoman Yvette Herrell
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Former Las Cruces city council Gabe Vasquez is claiming victory Wednesday after squeaking a slim lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. The razor-tight race had each candidate with 50% of the vote. Vasquez, a democrat, had 1,224 votes more than...
NM voter turnout hit 52% for midterm election
SANTA FE – Bolstered by big stakes and a large number of absentee ballots, New Mexico voter turnout eclipsed 711,000 votes cast in this year’s general election – or about 52.2% of registered voters. That turnout level, based on unofficial results, would eclipse the 2018 election in...
Mark Ronchetti, Former KRQE Chief Meteorologist, Has Lost N.M. Governor Race
Mark Ronchetti, who resigned as chief meteorologist at KRQE Albuquerque last year to run for New Mexico governor, has lost the race. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Democratic incumbent, has retained her post. The NY Times, citing the Associated Press, has the race at 51.8% to Grisham and 45.7% to Ronchetti,...
How do the results of New Mexico’s governor’s race compare to 2020 presidential numbers?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you probably know the headline result: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection. But which counties provided the most support for the incumbent governor, and where did Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti get a sizable share of the votes? KRQE News 13 is breaking down the numbers, looking closer at […]
Over 91,000 New Mexico children to get help
More than $52 million for food assistance is being distributed to the families of over 91,000 New Mexico children under the age of 6. The funds are part of the 2021-22 childcare and summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer programs, according to a news release from the New Mexico Human Services Department. The program was created to provide emergency assistance to schoolchildren during the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Block is the representative-elect for New Mexico's 51st District
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State, John Block is set to be the new representative for District 51 in New Mexico. He spoke with Jonny Coker on election night. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for...
New Mexico: What to expect on election day
Democrats have consolidated control over all three branches of state government since Michelle Lujan Grisham succeeded a termed-out Republican governor, including commanding majorities in the Legislature. Joe Biden won the state by 11 percentage points in 2020, but Republicans at the same time unseated a one-term Democratic congresswoman in a district along the U.S. border with Mexico.
Crime and Abortion Dominate CD1 Race
Two very different candidates are competing to represent the newly redrawn 1st Congressional District: One is a liberal, Cornell-educated former Obama administration bureaucrat, the other a former Albuquerque Police detective with 30 years on the force. Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes is challenging Democratic incumbent Melanie Stansbury in a district that...
Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has won New Mexico’s governor race. Recent polling had the New Mexico governor’s race tight in the last few weeks. Lujan Grisham’s victory party has been filled with hundreds of supporters. Earlier today, the governor said she wasn’t...
Voter turnout, attack ads & election dynamics in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At this point in the election cycle, some New Mexicans have likely seen hours of attack ads aimed at candidates in the big races. On Tuesday, New Mexican voters will pick their choice for the office of the governor, the attorney general, dozens of representatives in the state’s legislature, and who will go […]
DOJ to monitor polls in Bernalillo County, 24 states
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. In New Mexico, that includes Bernalillo County. The Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the...
Facing the Northern NM resource problems
Grace Calderon looked out over the 18-acre property in Montezuma, New Mexico where she and her husband had been renovating a small house for their retirement. The fire had licked at the house but destroyed the shed in which they had been storing all the materials needed to finish the home.
New Mexico election officials working with counties, law enforcement to ensure safety at polls
With rising reports of threats against election officials and politicians in recent years, New Mexico officials have taken steps to prepare for safety on election day. Alex Curtas, Director of Communications for the Office of the Secretary of State in New Mexico shares what voters should do if they experience intimidation at the polls.
How the New Mexico Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating
HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
