ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

What's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party took a loss at this year's election. So, what's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico moving forward?. KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff, believes many factors could've contributed to their loss. "Many people thought that these races would be tighter in the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
desertexposure.com

Vasquez wins race for Congress; Democrats sweep county, state races

Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Brian Colon did not seek re-election, running instead for attorney general. Land Commissioner. Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard (I): 372,565. Republican Jefferson Byrd: 307,424. State constitutional amendment No. 1: State land grant allocations...
LAS CRUCES, NM
yournewsnm.com

2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS FOR NEW MEXICO

Preliminary results are in as voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve another term in office after she became the projected winner in the 2022 midterm election. Two Congresswomen have retained...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you might be wondering how the results change the balance of power within the New Mexico Legislature. Many seats in the House of Representatives remain unchanged, but there will be a few new legislators taking seats. Overall, the balance of power hasn’t shifted significantly in favor of one […]
TEXAS STATE
rrobserver.com

NM voter turnout hit 52% for midterm election

SANTA FE – Bolstered by big stakes and a large number of absentee ballots, New Mexico voter turnout eclipsed 711,000 votes cast in this year’s general election – or about 52.2% of registered voters. That turnout level, based on unofficial results, would eclipse the 2018 election in...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

How do the results of New Mexico’s governor’s race compare to 2020 presidential numbers?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you probably know the headline result: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection. But which counties provided the most support for the incumbent governor, and where did Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti get a sizable share of the votes? KRQE News 13 is breaking down the numbers, looking closer at […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Over 91,000 New Mexico children to get help

More than $52 million for food assistance is being distributed to the families of over 91,000 New Mexico children under the age of 6. The funds are part of the 2021-22 childcare and summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer programs, according to a news release from the New Mexico Human Services Department. The program was created to provide emergency assistance to schoolchildren during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico: What to expect on election day

Democrats have consolidated control over all three branches of state government since Michelle Lujan Grisham succeeded a termed-out Republican governor, including commanding majorities in the Legislature. Joe Biden won the state by 11 percentage points in 2020, but Republicans at the same time unseated a one-term Democratic congresswoman in a district along the U.S. border with Mexico.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newmexiconewsport.com

Crime and Abortion Dominate CD1 Race

Two very different candidates are competing to represent the newly redrawn 1st Congressional District: One is a liberal, Cornell-educated former Obama administration bureaucrat, the other a former Albuquerque Police detective with 30 years on the force. Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes is challenging Democratic incumbent Melanie Stansbury in a district that...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has won New Mexico’s governor race. Recent polling had the New Mexico governor’s race tight in the last few weeks. Lujan Grisham’s victory party has been filled with hundreds of supporters. Earlier today, the governor said she wasn’t...
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

DOJ to monitor polls in Bernalillo County, 24 states

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. In New Mexico, that includes Bernalillo County. The Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
newmexiconewsport.com

Facing the Northern NM resource problems

Grace Calderon looked out over the 18-acre property in Montezuma, New Mexico where she and her husband had been renovating a small house for their retirement. The fire had licked at the house but destroyed the shed in which they had been storing all the materials needed to finish the home.
MONTEZUMA, NM
thecentersquare.com

How the New Mexico Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
NEW MEXICO STATE
go955.com

New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating

HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
HOBBS, NM
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy