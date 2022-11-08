ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAAL-TV

Mistrial declared in trial of 2 former nonprofit officials

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has declared a mistrial in an embezzlement and bribery case against two men acquitted along with a Philadelphia council member and his wife in a separate case last week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Monday’s decision came after a juror in the case...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KAAL-TV

Hacker publishes Australian health insurer’s customer data

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Medibank client data was published by an extortionist Wednesday, including details of individuals’ medical procedures, after Australia’s largest health insurer refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers. The release of information on the...
The Guardian

Medical data hacked from 10m Australians begins to appear on dark web

Nearly 10 million Australians have had their private health data hacked – with sensitive medical records detailing treatments for alcoholism, drug addictions, and pregnancy terminations already posted online – in a cyber-attack believed to have been coordinated from Russia. The Australian Federal Police have said they know the...
The Associated Press

Just Stop Oil pauses UK highway protest that snarled traffic

LONDON (AP) — British climate activists who have blocked roads and splattered artworks with soup said Friday they are suspending a days-long protest that has clogged a major highway around London. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the U.K. government to halt new oil and gas projects, has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy