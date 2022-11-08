Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
KAAL-TV
Mistrial declared in trial of 2 former nonprofit officials
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has declared a mistrial in an embezzlement and bribery case against two men acquitted along with a Philadelphia council member and his wife in a separate case last week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Monday’s decision came after a juror in the case...
KAAL-TV
Hacker publishes Australian health insurer’s customer data
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Medibank client data was published by an extortionist Wednesday, including details of individuals’ medical procedures, after Australia’s largest health insurer refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers. The release of information on the...
Medical data hacked from 10m Australians begins to appear on dark web
Nearly 10 million Australians have had their private health data hacked – with sensitive medical records detailing treatments for alcoholism, drug addictions, and pregnancy terminations already posted online – in a cyber-attack believed to have been coordinated from Russia. The Australian Federal Police have said they know the...
Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban
A prosecutor has repeated a demand for Istanbul's mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council
World leaders put pressure on Egypt at Cop27 over prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah
As Egyptian officials strive to control the narrative and isolate the case of the detained British Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, pressure is mounting on world leaders at Cop27 to acknowledge Egypt’s poor human rights record and raise his case. The Egyptian authorities have engaged in a sweeping public...
Just Stop Oil pauses UK highway protest that snarled traffic
LONDON (AP) — British climate activists who have blocked roads and splattered artworks with soup said Friday they are suspending a days-long protest that has clogged a major highway around London. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the U.K. government to halt new oil and gas projects, has...
