Citrus County Chronicle
VAR still controversial 4 years after its World Cup debut
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The introduction of VAR at the last World Cup proved one thing for sure: It's nigh impossible to remove controversy from soccer even at the highest level. The technology — short for Video Assistant Referee — has transformed the game, but not everyone agrees that...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dutch World Cup players to meet migrant workers in Qatar
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch World Cup squad will meet a group of migrant workers in Qatar after a training session there ahead of the team's first match as part of the Dutch soccer federation's push to promote human rights at the tournament. The Royal Dutch Soccer...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sadio Mané included in Senegal's World Cup squad
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Sadio Mané was included in Senegal's World Cup squad on Friday, just three days after a lower right leg injury put the star player's participation in doubt. Senegal coach Aliou Cissé named the Bayern Munich forward in his 26-man squad to the relief of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Europe's World Cup stranglehold tested by Brazil, Argentina
When Gianni Infantino told a gathering of European soccer officials in Vienna he hoped the winner of the World Cup came from their continent, the FIFA President quickly stated — with a smile — he adapts the comment to whichever region he’s in. It’s no laughing matter...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lewandowski and Piqué sent off as Barça rallies past Osasuna
MADRID (AP) — With an improbable win, Barcelona made sure it will go into the World Cup break at the top of the Spanish league standings. Robert Lewandowski was shown his first red card in nearly a decade and Gerard Piqué was sent off from the bench in his last career match, but Raphinha scored late as Barcelona rallied to defeat Osasuna 2-1 and secure the Spanish league lead ahead of the World Cup stoppage.
Citrus County Chronicle
Politics of Israel and Iran ensnare 1st World Cup in Mideast
JERUSALEM (AP) — Qatar may hope soccer fans ignore politics at the first World Cup in the Middle East. But Israel and Iran, foes locked in conflicts across the region, are bringing sensitive flashpoints to the tournament’s doorstep. Israel is not competing, but it sees the massive spectacle...
Citrus County Chronicle
Saudi Ladies International raises purse to $5M to match men
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Two years after it first invested in women's golf, Golf Saudi is raising the prize money of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International from $1 million to $5 million, making it equal to the men's prize fund and the seventh-highest in all of women's golf.
Citrus County Chronicle
Japan vies for 'last chance' as major global chip producer
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is investing almost half a billion dollars to beef up semiconductor development and production in a “last chance” attempt to keep its position as a major player on the global technology stage, the government said Friday. The new company Rapidus, which means “quick”...
