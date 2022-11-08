Play of the Week winner – Columbia’s Kennedy Ring
EAST GREENBUSH, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Columbia’s Kennedy Ring!
Ring launched a 25-yard blast for a goal in the Blue Devils’ win over Averill Park. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
