Averill Park, NY

Play of the Week winner – Columbia’s Kennedy Ring

By Griffin Haas
 3 days ago

EAST GREENBUSH, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Columbia’s Kennedy Ring!

Ring launched a 25-yard blast for a goal in the Blue Devils’ win over Averill Park. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll.

