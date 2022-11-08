‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.

Authorities say four were EF-one tornadoes, one in Polk County, two in Yell County, one in Clark County, and the 5th was an EF-2 in Saline County around the Sardis area.

A couple of homeowners in Sardis said they’ve been cleaning up every day since the tornado came through Friday night. Thankful to the community for helping them pick up the pieces.

Renae Koon said she was hunting with her husband on Friday night when she saw weather alerts that the twister was getting close to her home.

“We were watching the weather. I knew my children were at home with the baby. We have a 2-year-old grandson,” Koon said.

Koon said she quickly called her two daughters who are in their 30’s to get her grandson and leave the house.

“I called them and they’re like the sirens aren’t even going off and I’m like I don’t care get out there is something coming, get out,” Koon said.

Koon said thankfully her family members got out in time because in seconds the tornado damaged their home.

“We have a partial house standing but the other side is really damaged,” Koon said.

Koon says since the tornado hit, they’ve had to clean water and glass damage in their house, while receiving help from the community to fix part of their home’s roof and the damage around their property.

A nearby neighbor Roger Moren says he and his family have also been picking up the pieces, as they too say they only had seconds to get to safety.

“We heard the trees cracking and popping and heard stuff hitting against the house. After that it was dead silent,” Moren said.

Moren said although the community has been helping him clean up some of the damage, they only had a little compared to other homes in the area.

“We had some other structural damage to my shop. Here you can see the tree on top of it,” Moren said.

They both say they’re waiting on their insurance company to figure out the next steps for their damaged property but they’re thankful that their family members were hurt.

“Houses can be replaced but as long as lives weren’t loss be thankful,” Koon said.

