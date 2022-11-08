Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
411mania.com
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Billy Corgan Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands...
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Main Event, Updated Lineup for WrestlePro 100, Competitors for GCW Nick Gage Invitational
– PWInsider reports that the scheduled Knockouts Championship match between Jordynne Grace and Gisele Shaw on tonight’s Impact Wrestling will be the main event. The broadcast starts on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. – WrestlePro in New Jersey is scheduled to hold its 100th event this weekend in...
411mania.com
GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results: Jordan Oliver Battles 1 Called Manders, More
GCW aired the sixth of their Settlement Series events on Tuesday night in Williamstown, New Jersey, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-aired event below, per PW Ponderings:. * Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke. * Dyln McKay def. Gabriel Skye. * The...
411mania.com
Impact News: Chelsea Green Goes ‘Home’ On Impact Wrestling, Trey Miguel Moves on In X-Division Tournament
Chelsea Green is going “home” from Impact, as seen on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Impact star lost to Mickie James on tonight’s episode and left the arena, telling Deonna Purrazzo that she was “going home” in a manner that was similar to Mickie James’ promo for her loss before announcing that she was going on her “Last Rodeo”:
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
411mania.com
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands on Impact Wrestling
We have a new Impact Digital Media Champion following the opening match on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the title on tonight’s show. The win marks Hendry’s first Impact Wrestling championship and ends Hendry’s title reign at 113 days. Myers defeated Rich...
411mania.com
Pre-Sales For Three Future AEW Tapings Happening Now
All Elite Wrestling has three pre-sales happening today for future TV tapings of Dynamite, Rampage and Battle of the Belts. January 6, 2023: AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts V in Portland, Oregon at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Use the code BOTB5PO here. January 18, 2023: AEW Dynamite and...
411mania.com
Nick Aldis Open Challenge Added To Upcoming Stand Alone Wrestling Event
Stand Alone Wrestling has announced that their upcoming ‘Contest of Champions’ event will feature an open challenge from Nick Aldis. Aldis was recently suspended from the NWA after asking for his release. NICK ALDIS issued an open challenge for Contest of Champions on 12/3 in Toms River and...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Fall 2022 Performance Center Class
WWE has announced its fall 2022 class of Performance Center recruits. The company announced the fall 2022 rookie class on Thursday that includes 15 talents from the world of sports. You can check out the full announcement video and list of names below:. * Beau Morris – SMU offensive lineman...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dudley Boyz Reunite At Event, FOX Sports Analyst Pays Tribute to 24/7 Title
– The Dudley Boyz reunited at a recent event, and a photo is online. D-Von Dudley posted a photo at what appears to be a convention that had himself, Bubba Ray and Spike Dudley together, as you can see below. D-Von wrote:. “The boyz reunited again for the first time...
411mania.com
AEW News: Ethan Page Advances In World Title Eliminator Tournament, Bryan Danielson Beats Sammy Guevara On Dynamite
Ethan Page is the first name to advance in the World Title Eliminator tournament, winning his match on AEW Dynamite. Page defeated Eddie Kingston on tonight’s show to advance in the tournament. He will face the winner of Friday’s AEW Rampage match between Bandido and RUSH in the semifinals.
411mania.com
Saraya Shares Doctors Note Clearing Her To Wrestle Again
Saraya is set to make her return to the ring at AEW Full Gear, and she took to Twitter to share the doctor’s note clearing her to compete. As noted, Saraya announced on tonight’s Dynamite that she is cleared to compete and challenged Britt Baker to a match at the PPV, which will be her first match since she was forced into retirement in 2017 due to a neck injury.
411mania.com
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 9 Preview Clip & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a new preview for this weekend’s show. Here’s the preview clip and upcoming lineup:. * Siren the Voodoo Doll & Chainsaw vs. Kandi Krush & Keta Rush. * BK Rhythm vs. Chantilly Chella. * Glitch the Gamer vs. Tikki Chamorro.
411mania.com
WWE News: Update on Bobby Roode’s Status In WWE, Gabe Sapolsky At Performance Center, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Ava Raine
– PWInsider reports that Bobby Roode was seen in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, where WWE stars typically go for treatment of injuries. The hope backstage is that he will be back soon. WWE officials have reportedly talked about putting him on the Smackdown brand. – Gabe Sapolsky was at the WWE...
411mania.com
WWE News: Logan Paul Already Rehabbing Injuries, Stephanie McMahon Hypes Women’s History at Crown Jewel, WWE Selling Ugly Holiday Sweaters
– In a post on his Instagram Story, Logan Paul shared footage of himself exercising his legs, noting that he’ll return to WWE “in no time.” This past weekend, Paul revealed that he suffered multiple injuries in his match with Roman Reigns, including “torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL.”
411mania.com
WWE News: KAIRI Reacts To Asuka and IYO SKY Promo Battle, Top 20 Seth Rollins Moments, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– One moment from Monday’s WWE RAW that went viral was a promo exchange from Asuka and IYO SKY, which was in Japanese. In a post on Twitter, Asuka’s former tag team partner KAIRI reacted to it. – WWE has released a new video showing the top 20...
411mania.com
Candice LeRae On Stepping Away From WWE To Have a Baby, Decision to Return
Candice LeRae stepped away from her career in WWE to start a family with Johnny Gargano in 2021, and she recently weighed in on the decision as well as her return. The WWE star spoke with the Ringside Podcast for a new interview and talked about why she decided 2021 was the right time for her to step back, how she felt about a return and how she is feeling now that she’s back on Raw. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Dustin Rhodes’ Student Gets WWE Tryout
Dustin Rhodes offered his well-wishes on social media today to Knull, a student at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, in advance of the wrestler’s upcoming tryout with WWE. Rhodes wished Knull good luck, indicating that the tryout would take place later this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You can see the original post below.
