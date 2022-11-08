ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsburg, GA

411mania.com

Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT

Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
411mania.com

Impact News: Chelsea Green Goes ‘Home’ On Impact Wrestling, Trey Miguel Moves on In X-Division Tournament

Chelsea Green is going “home” from Impact, as seen on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Impact star lost to Mickie James on tonight’s episode and left the arena, telling Deonna Purrazzo that she was “going home” in a manner that was similar to Mickie James’ promo for her loss before announcing that she was going on her “Last Rodeo”:
411mania.com

Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo

During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
411mania.com

Digital Media Championship Changes Hands on Impact Wrestling

We have a new Impact Digital Media Champion following the opening match on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the title on tonight’s show. The win marks Hendry’s first Impact Wrestling championship and ends Hendry’s title reign at 113 days. Myers defeated Rich...
411mania.com

Pre-Sales For Three Future AEW Tapings Happening Now

All Elite Wrestling has three pre-sales happening today for future TV tapings of Dynamite, Rampage and Battle of the Belts. January 6, 2023: AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts V in Portland, Oregon at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Use the code BOTB5PO here. January 18, 2023: AEW Dynamite and...
411mania.com

Nick Aldis Open Challenge Added To Upcoming Stand Alone Wrestling Event

Stand Alone Wrestling has announced that their upcoming ‘Contest of Champions’ event will feature an open challenge from Nick Aldis. Aldis was recently suspended from the NWA after asking for his release. NICK ALDIS issued an open challenge for Contest of Champions on 12/3 in Toms River and...
411mania.com

WWE Announces Fall 2022 Performance Center Class

WWE has announced its fall 2022 class of Performance Center recruits. The company announced the fall 2022 rookie class on Thursday that includes 15 talents from the world of sports. You can check out the full announcement video and list of names below:. * Beau Morris – SMU offensive lineman...
411mania.com

Saraya Shares Doctors Note Clearing Her To Wrestle Again

Saraya is set to make her return to the ring at AEW Full Gear, and she took to Twitter to share the doctor’s note clearing her to compete. As noted, Saraya announced on tonight’s Dynamite that she is cleared to compete and challenged Britt Baker to a match at the PPV, which will be her first match since she was forced into retirement in 2017 due to a neck injury.
411mania.com

WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 9 Preview Clip & Lineup

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a new preview for this weekend’s show. Here’s the preview clip and upcoming lineup:. * Siren the Voodoo Doll & Chainsaw vs. Kandi Krush & Keta Rush. * BK Rhythm vs. Chantilly Chella. * Glitch the Gamer vs. Tikki Chamorro.
411mania.com

Candice LeRae On Stepping Away From WWE To Have a Baby, Decision to Return

Candice LeRae stepped away from her career in WWE to start a family with Johnny Gargano in 2021, and she recently weighed in on the decision as well as her return. The WWE star spoke with the Ringside Podcast for a new interview and talked about why she decided 2021 was the right time for her to step back, how she felt about a return and how she is feeling now that she’s back on Raw. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com

Dustin Rhodes’ Student Gets WWE Tryout

Dustin Rhodes offered his well-wishes on social media today to Knull, a student at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, in advance of the wrestler’s upcoming tryout with WWE. Rhodes wished Knull good luck, indicating that the tryout would take place later this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You can see the original post below.
