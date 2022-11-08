Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Dance Studio Owner Accused of Molesting Two Girls
A 66-year-old Anaheim dance studio owner has been charged with sexually assaulting two students, and police Wednesday said they suspect there might be more victims and called on any to come forward. Richard Hirschl was charged Nov. 3 with four felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced for Gunning Down Estranged Wife in Kohl’s Store
An ex-con who gunned down his estranged wife inside a Kohl’s store in Whittier as their 8-year-old son waited just outside three days before Christmas 2020 was sentenced Thursday to just over 100 years to life in state prison. Superior Court Judge Debra Cole-Hall called the Dec. 22, 2020,...
mynewsla.com
Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase
A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
mynewsla.com
Jury Seated for Trial of Man Accused of Killing Jurupa Resident at Party
A jury was seated Wednesday for the trial of a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. Gael Ian Cazares is charged with murder and attempted murder, along with sentence-enhancing gun...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Murder for Fatal Shooting near Downtown Hemet
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man and wounding his female companion near downtown Hemet was charged Wednesday with murder and attempted murder. Roman Ralph Mendez, 21, of Castro Valley, was arrested Thursday following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the double shooting last month. Along with...
mynewsla.com
Eviction Notice Leads to Standoff at Hollywood Apartment Building
An attempt by authorities to serve an eviction notice on at least one tenant at a Hollywood apartment complex led to a standoff Thursday that included a report of a shot being fired, prompting a shutdown of streets and the Hollywood (101) Freeway. The standoff began at about 8 a.m....
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer Stabbed on Mental Health Call
A female Los Angeles Police Department officer was stabbed while responding to a mental health investigation and the 22-year-old suspect was arrested, authorities said Tuesday. Arlandus Triplett was booked on suspicion of attempt murder on a police officer and was being held on $2.1 million bail, according to the LAPD...
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins Over Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach
A 28-year-old Garden Grove man ignored multiple warnings about driving drunk before he fatally struck a bicyclist in Huntington Beach, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, but the defendant’s attorney said her client’s decision-making that night was impaired because of a beating he suffered in a fight that night.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Mexico in Fatal Shooting in North Hollywood
A man was arrested in Mexico and was in custody in Los Angeles Wednesday for allegedly killing a man and injuring another in a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Hollywood. The crime occurred around 12:15 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Two Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Beverly Hills After Traffic Stop
Two suspects in an armed robbery in Culver City were arrested Wednesday in Beverly Hills after one of them fired a shot from inside the vehicle after it was stopped by police. Beverly Hills police officers stopped a vehicle at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard. Lt. Gregg Mader told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman Convicted of Fatal DUI in Anaheim
A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54-year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
mynewsla.com
Man, 42, Reported Missing in Covina
A 42-year-old man last seen in Covina Tuesday was reported missing. Jefferey Gene Woolard was last seen Tuesday in the 4900 block of North Vogue Avenue, near Gladstone High School, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Woolard is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with...
mynewsla.com
South Gate Shooting Leaves One Man Dead
A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in South Gate. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Victim in Freeway Crash in Rosemead Identified
A man who was killed in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles was identified by authorities Thursday. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead...
mynewsla.com
Man, 61, Reported Missing in Westmont Area of South Los Angeles
A 61-year-old man was reported missing in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles Wednesday. Dennis Chavez was last seen in the area of Denker Avenue and West 102nd Street, near Jesse Owens Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Chavez is Hispanic, 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 135...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Investigators Ask for Help Identifying Homicide Victim
Orange County sheriff’s investigators Monday released a rendering of an unknown homicide victim in the hopes it will spur leads in the case. The victim’s body was found Dec. 24, 2013, by a commercial fishing boat about a mile off the coast of Newport Beach. At that time, investigators speculated the victim was white or potentially Latino, but the body was so decomposed it was to difficult to confirm, deputies said.
mynewsla.com
Luna Maintains Lead in Battle for LA County Sheriff
Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna maintained and even slightly extended his lead Thursday over incumbent Alex Villanueva in the race for Los Angeles County sheriff. Updated totals from the Tuesday election showed Luna with nearly 58% of the vote, and Villanueva with just over 42%. Semi-official results released early Wednesday morning had Luna with 57% and Villanueva with 43%.
mynewsla.com
Newport Beach Police Chief Announcements Retirement
Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis will retire at the end of the year, officials announced Thursday. “While we will miss his leadership tremendously, Chief Lewis leaves behind an exceptional department that will ensure the continuation of excellent public safety service to our community,” City Manager Grace Leung said. “We thank Chief Lewis for his many years of service and wish him the very best in retirement.”
mynewsla.com
Torrance Police Department Receives Traffic Safety Grant
The Torrance Police Department has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, the department announced Thursday. The $90,500 grant will be used for a traffics record improvement project that the department says will improve the timeliness of reporting crash and citation data. “Accurate and timely data is...
mynewsla.com
Four People Injured in Traffic Crash in Northridge
Four people were injured Wednesday, one critically, in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge. Paramedics were sent to the 17700 block of West Plummer Street at about 8:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The victims were taken for hospital treatment, one in critical condition, one in serious condition,...
