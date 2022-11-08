Read full article on original website
Gambling, Dialysis Regulations, High-Income Tax Rejected by Voters
A pair of statewide ballot measures that would have expanded gambling in California were soundly defeated by voters Tuesday. Proposition 26 on Tuesday’s ballot would have allowed tribal casinos in the state to offer on-site sports betting, which would have also been permitted at four horse tracks in the state. The measure would also have allowed tribal casinos to offer roulette and dice games such as craps.
Newsom Cruises to Reelection, Along with Most Dem State Officials
Gov. Gavin Newsom easily cruised to a second term Tuesday evening, leading a wave of expected victories by incumbent Democrats in statewide posts. Newsom was challenged Tuesday by Republican Brian Dahle, a state Senator representing the 1st District, which includes portions of 11 Northern California counties. But Dahle is fighting...
Democrat Malia Cohen Wins Race To Be California’s New Controller
Democrat Malia M. Cohen defeated Republican Lanhee Chen to become California’s next controller, the state’s chief fiscal officer responsible for accountability and disbursement of its financial resources. Cohen, the chair of the California Board of Equalization, led Chen, 56.2%-43.8% with 56.2% of the precincts partially reporting, according to...
USC Report: Rent Hikes on Tap for LA, OC
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years. While Los Angeles is projected to have a relatively moderate rent increase of $100, apartment rents are projected to...
Arts, Music Education Funding Measure Headed for Passage
Voters Tuesday approved Proposition 28 to provide additional funding for arts and music education in public schools without increasing taxes. What backers have dubbed “The Arts and Music in Schools — Funding Guarantee Accountability Act” led 63.2%-36.6% with 48.9% of precincts partially reporting, according to figures from the Secretary of State’s Office. The measure did not draw any organized opposition.
