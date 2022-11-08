Read full article on original website
Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed
Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Tom Brady Calls Out Bucs For ‘Embarrassing’ Team Problem
Tom Brady is sick and tired of the Buccaneers not giving their all when it matters most. One has to imagine Tampa Bay isn’t cutting any corners with its preparation leading up to games. That’s the type of standard put in place when the greatest quarterback of all time and one of the NFL’s best leaders is setting the tone of your team. But for whatever reason, gamedays have been an absolute grind for the Bucs.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Number To Note For Buccaneers’ Tom Brady So Far
A lot has been made of the presumed falling off by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and starting quarterback Tom Brady this offseason. Tampa Bay has struggled at times, as they are 4-5 on the season and Brady hasn’t been as sharp as in previous years. His off-the-field life likely...
Steelers On Verge of Change at RB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally starting to admit there's change coming in the backfield.
Dolphins injury report: 10 players listed ahead of Browns game
In preparation for their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 10 players on their first injury report. Non-participants included offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf),...
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Florida State football history
Fred Biletnikoff, Wide Receiver (1962-64) Biletnikoff was such a good college wide receiver during the 1960s that there's an award named in his honor. Though injuries plagued Biletnikoff early in his Florida State career, he was a consensus All-American by the end. (He also played defense as a junior.) As a senior in 1964, Biletnikoff had 70 receptions and led the nation with 1,179 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. His then-school-record 13 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns during the 1964 Gator Bowl is considered one of the all-time great performances in college football history.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justice Hill: Pushed aside by Drake
Hill had four carries for 11 yards in Monday's win over the Saints and added one catch for eight yards. Even with Gus Edwards (hamstring) out, Hill's role didn't see an increase in Week 9. Kenyan Drake dominated the backfield work as he played 68 percent of the snaps and converted that into 24 carries for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hill's role appears tenuous even with J.K. Dobbins on the shelf, and if Edwards is ready to play after the bye, Hill's role could diminish further.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sits out practice Wednesday
Rodgers (thumb) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. For the fifth week in a row, Rodgers is opening game prep with either some or no activity. This time around, it was the latter, but that may be due to most of the Packers' skill-position group and top two offensive linemen having some sort of practice limitations Wednesday. Wide receivers Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (knee) also sat out the session, wideout Allen Lazard (shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (ankle) were limited, and wideout Christian Watson (concussion protocol) was a full participant. Rodgers will look to get back in the mix Thursday and/or Friday as the team prepares for Sunday's showdown with the Cowboys.
NBC Sports
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa seemingly cracks top-five in Florida Senate race
Florida voters seem to think Tua Tagovailoa has a future in politics. While the Miami Dolphins quarterback is slowly creeping his way up the NFL MVP ballot, he seemingly cracked the top-five of another ballot on Tuesday night – the Florida Senate election. As the votes from the midterm...
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Out of concussion protocol
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich agrees with Tom Brady about Buccaneers' 'embarrassing' effort
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich seems to agree with quarterback Tom Brady about the team's game-day efforts this season. "It hasn’t been every down," Leftwich responded when asked about the subject Thursday, per the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We’ve had downs where we can be better from an effort standpoint. It’s been addressed and I think we can get better. And that’s what I mean about, 'what we can fix.' I think we can fix all the things that’s been in our way throughout the year. Obviously, it’s been a tough beginning of the year; a lot of things have been going on. So, as I think we’re beginning to settle down, we’re getting more into football mode, more aware of what we need to do.
CBS Sports
Ricky Seals-Jones: Works out for Colts
Seals-Jones was among several tight ends to work out for Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Seals-Jones began training camp with a good chance to be the Giants' starting tight end this season, but he hurt his toe very early in camp and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He now appears to be healthy and will try to latch on with the Colts, who currently have only one healthy tight end (Kylen Granson) on the active roster with both Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) missing practice Wednesday.
What USF’s AD said about Jon Gruden as a coaching candidate
TAMPA — USF athletic director Michael Kelly didn’t even get a chance to formally begin Tuesday’s news conference when he was asked the question that the Tampa Bay area has been buzzing about since Monday morning. Would you hire Jon Gruden as the Bulls’ next football coach,...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Marking progress
Head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that he is hopeful to have Williams (wrist) back in December, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Williams dislocated his wrist in Week 5 against the Bengals, and he was placed on IR the next day, Oct. 10. Although no official timetable for his return was given at the time, he wasn't expected to miss the remainder of the season, so a December return makes sense. The veteran safety's eventual return will certainly be a boon to the team's defense, which has dealt with numerous injuries this season.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Another limited practice
Pierce (chest/shoulder) remained limited in practice Thursday. So far, there's been nothing to suggest that Pierce's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but the Texans' top running back likely will have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 10 injury designation. Pierce is coming off a Week 9 effort in a loss to the Eagles in which he was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 27 times for 139 yards.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Back in limited capacity
Rodgers (thumb) was limited at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. After Wednesday's DNP, Rodgers at least returned to individual drills one day later as he continues to deal with a lingering right thumb injury. Assuming he trends as he normally has the previous four games, he again will direct the Packers offense Sunday against the Cowboys. As for Green Bay's receiving corps, rookie Romeo Doubs is slated to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, while security blanket Randall Cobb (ankle) isn't eligible to come off IR for another week. Consequently, Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Sammy Watkins (knee), who both were limited Thursday, project for large workloads this weekend, assuming they're active. Christian Watson, Samori Toure, Amari Rodgers and potentially practice squad member Juwann Winfree are the candidates to round out the group.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Remains sidelined Thursday
Hardman (abdomen) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Hardman, who is dealing with abdominal soreness, also didn't practice Wednesday, so what the wideout is able to do during Friday's session should be key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars. If Hardman is out or limited this weekend, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson would be candidates to see added snaps Week 10 behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mike Davis: Makes little impact
Davis caught his only target for seven yards in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Saints on Monday. Davis saw just three snaps on offense with Gus Edwards out due to a hamstring injury. The veteran running back has yet to make an impact in Baltimore, having not played double-digit snaps since Week 2, despite J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all missing time due to various injuries throughout the season.
CBS Sports
Lions' Trinity Benson: Signed by Lions
Benson was signed by the Lions off of the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Benson was added by the Lions on Wednesday and will be a part of their active roster Sunday versus the Bears. The wide receiver appeared in eight games with Detroit in 2021, reeling in 10 catches for 103 yards on 22 targets. Benson has yet to play in a game this season and will have little to no impact offensively in Week 10.
