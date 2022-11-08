ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Steven Kwan Represents Guardians As An American League Rookie Of The Year Finalist

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J36tr_0j2Jnhqe00

Heading into the regular season, many people may not have known the name, Steven Kwan.

But that's okay because now we all know his name and he's an American League Rookie Of The Year Finalist.

Kwan is up against some tough competition to win the award with Seattle's Julio Rodriguez and Baltimore's Adley Rutschman also being named finalists.

Even though Kwan wasn't one of the top-rated prospects heading into the season, it took him no time at all to establish himself as a fabulous defensive outfielder and a calm and composed hitter at the plate.

He didn't swing and miss at the first 116 pitches he saw which was the most for a player since 2000.

Kwan finished the season batting a crisp .297 and a .773 OPS. These are some incredible stat lines for a Big League ball player let alone a rookie.

It has to be said that even if Kwan does not win the award this season has proven that baseball is in great hands! There are the other finalists Rodriguez and Rutschman, but there's also Bobby Witt Jr. and World Series MVP Jeremy Pena. That's just in the American League.

It'll be a blast to watch Kwan and the rest of the players in the Big Leagues for years to come.

-----

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mariners interested in longtime Mets outfielder

The Seattle Mariners were finally able to snap their long postseason drought in 2022, after they won an impressive 90 games. Despite losing to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALDS, the Mariners are well positioned for future contention, especially with franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez locked into a long-term deal.
SEATTLE, WA
NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Japanese Star To Bolster Lackluster Outfield

The Boston Red Sox may have to expand their search for outfield help internationally as the current free-agent pool is underwhelming. Outside of former New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, the current market for outfielders is a light one. Fortunately, there could be a prominent Japanese star entering the mix for all Major League Baseball teams to pursue.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders

The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

Angels GM Perry Minasian: Shohei Ohtani Trade Ruled Out

When it became clear the Washington Nationals were entertaining a Juan Soto trade at the deadline this season, that led to speculation the Los Angeles Angels would be open to holding talks for Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly attempted to discuss an Ohtani trade with the Angels but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees farmhand signs up for another season in Korea

Socrates Brito is staying put. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Socrates Brito has re-signed with KBO’s Kia Tigers. Contract will pay him $800K guarantee with the chance to make $300K more in incentives.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 30-year-old outfielder played...
True Blue LA

Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option

The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pirates acquire 1B Ji-Man Choi from Rays

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from Tampa Bay on Thursday in exchange for minor league pitcher Sam Hartman. The move gives the Pirates a veteran bat with a chance to provide the team with a short-term solution at a position it has struggled to fill since trading Josh Bell to Washington in December 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mets’ Jacob deGrom Tests The Free Agent Market

The New York Mets made the Edwin Diaz signing official. That was their first order of business in free agency. Then they picked up the $14 million dollar option on Carlos Carrasco. Next on the list is multiple Cy Young Award winner, Jacob deGrom. He has met with the Atlanta Braves but the Mets are talking to him. Steven Cohen tweeted about him so I think it’s a matter of deGrom’s camp figuring out what his market value is and the Mets will gladly pay it. Somewhere between $40 and 45 million for 3-5 years will get it done. He will soon be 35, so this could be his last big contract.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
640
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy