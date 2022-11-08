Steven Kwan Represents Guardians As An American League Rookie Of The Year Finalist

Heading into the regular season, many people may not have known the name, Steven Kwan.

But that's okay because now we all know his name and he's an American League Rookie Of The Year Finalist.

Kwan is up against some tough competition to win the award with Seattle's Julio Rodriguez and Baltimore's Adley Rutschman also being named finalists.

Even though Kwan wasn't one of the top-rated prospects heading into the season, it took him no time at all to establish himself as a fabulous defensive outfielder and a calm and composed hitter at the plate.

He didn't swing and miss at the first 116 pitches he saw which was the most for a player since 2000.

Kwan finished the season batting a crisp .297 and a .773 OPS. These are some incredible stat lines for a Big League ball player let alone a rookie.

It has to be said that even if Kwan does not win the award this season has proven that baseball is in great hands! There are the other finalists Rodriguez and Rutschman, but there's also Bobby Witt Jr. and World Series MVP Jeremy Pena. That's just in the American League.

It'll be a blast to watch Kwan and the rest of the players in the Big Leagues for years to come.

