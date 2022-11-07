Cultural festival in Rancho Mirage to feature Armenian food, music and dance

Coachella Valley residents and visitors will get to enjoy Armenian food, music and dance performances during St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church of the Desert's 14th annual cultural festival over Veteran's Day weekend.

The event will feature live music from David Samuelian, Aram Lepedjian and DJ Greg, and a dance performance from Hamazkayin Ani Dance Company. In addition to Armenian food, there will be guided church tours and a market with jewelry, as well as arts and crafts.

Admission is $3, but veterans and children under 12 years old enter for free. There is free parking next to the event at JPL Church.

The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at the church, located at 38-905 Monterey Ave. in Rancho Mirage. The live performances will be at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, and at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

