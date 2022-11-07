Read full article on original website
WEAR
Man who burglarized Escambia County ATMs sentenced to 15 years prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola man who burglarized multiple ATMs in Escambia County was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The 15-year sentence for Trafficking in Heroin must be served day-for-day as a mandatory-minimum sentence. According to the State Attorney's Office, from Jan. 8-18, Streety and other co-defendants...
WEAR
Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
WEAR
Man charged with murder of 26-year-old denied bond in Escambia County court
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with pre-meditated murder in the killing of a 26-year-old in Escambia County was extradited back to Northwest Florida. Jail records show 29-year-old Jacob Colville was booked into Escambia County Jail Wednesday night. He is being held without bond. He was arrested in Lake...
WEAR
All-access look into how Escambia County law enforcement deals with opioid crisis
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News received a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Escambia County as officers now play a crucial role in preventing and responding to the worsening opioid crisis. Olivia Iverson rode along with an Escambia County Sheriff's deputy for an in-depth look at the process. Tune...
WEAR
Pensacola dentist Dr. Stamitoles bonds out of jail after judge grants appellate bond
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles is out of jail Wednesday night. An Escambia County Judge granted a $5,000 appellate bond for Stamitoles, who is convicted of inappropriately touching an employee. Escambia County Judge Kristina Lightel sentenced Stamitoles to nine months in Escambia County Jail last week, where...
WEAR
UPDATE: Man no longer wanted for questioning in fatal Escambia County stabbing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- 61-year-old Cornelius Williams is no longer wanted for questioning. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 61-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a homicide that occurred in Escambia County in October. Deputies are trying to locate Cornelius Dudley Williams for questioning only. The homicide took place on...
WEAR
WEAR News reporter gets firsthand look at Escambia County Fire Rescue training
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia Fire Rescue is hosting a physical abilities test Monday at Pensacola Fire Station #4 on 1 N. Q Street. They are looking to hire 10-15 more firefighters to keep up with growing demand. The test includes 25 push-ups and 40 sit-ups in two minutes each, a...
WEAR
Deputies investigating after horse found shot dead in pasture in Molino
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horse was shot and killed this past weekend in Molino. According to deputies, the horse was found shot dead Sunday morning in a pasture behind a home near Don Sutton Ballpark on Crabtree Church Road. Deputies responded...
WEAR
'Seatbelts save lives': Florida Highway Patrol encourages public to wear seatbelts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- "Seatbelts save lives." That's the message from Florida Highway Patrol. In the last five days four people have died in car accidents in Escambia County -- including a 19-year-old driver who was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning. None of the victims were wearing seat belts,...
WEAR
Waterfront Mission helped Pensacola homeless veteran get back on his feet
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 12,000 veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are facing financial hardship, according the United Way of Northwest Florida. With Veterans Day on Friday, some Northwest Florida organizations are preparing to honor those who served our country. "I went to Germany, Spain, Italy and special...
WEAR
Escambia County School Board member wants closure in Warrington Middle School issue
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County School Board member is speaking out on his concerns for a school that could be seeing its last days, if the board can't agree on a contract for a charter company to take over. The deadline is looming on the fate of Warrington...
WEAR
1 person hospitalized after fire at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At least two units suffered significant damage in a fire Monday night at the Moorings Apartments in Escambia County. Crews responded to the fire around 9:15 p.m. at the complex in the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. "Upon arrival, black smoke was seen coming through...
WEAR
Paul Fetsko defeats Ray Guillory in Escambia County District 2 School Board race
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Incumbent Paul Fetsko defeated Ray Guillory Tuesday night in the race for the Escambia County District 2 School Board seat. Fetsko defeated Guillory in the 2018 election with just over 55% of the votes. Fetsko won 60% of the vote when the race was called Tuesday...
