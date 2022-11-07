ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

WEAR

Man who burglarized Escambia County ATMs sentenced to 15 years prison

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola man who burglarized multiple ATMs in Escambia County was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The 15-year sentence for Trafficking in Heroin must be served day-for-day as a mandatory-minimum sentence. According to the State Attorney's Office, from Jan. 8-18, Streety and other co-defendants...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WEAR

Deputies investigating after horse found shot dead in pasture in Molino

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a horse was shot and killed this past weekend in Molino. According to deputies, the horse was found shot dead Sunday morning in a pasture behind a home near Don Sutton Ballpark on Crabtree Church Road. Deputies responded...
MOLINO, FL
WEAR

Waterfront Mission helped Pensacola homeless veteran get back on his feet

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 12,000 veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are facing financial hardship, according the United Way of Northwest Florida. With Veterans Day on Friday, some Northwest Florida organizations are preparing to honor those who served our country. "I went to Germany, Spain, Italy and special...
PENSACOLA, FL

