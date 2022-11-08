ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Slain Raleigh police officer receives posthumous award

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officer Gabriel Torres received a posthumous award from the Raleigh Police Department nearly a month after he died. Torres was killed in the Raleigh mass shooting while on his way to work on Oct. 13. Each month, the department recognizes the outstanding work of one...
2 Goldsboro gang felons nabbed, have firearms confiscated in early November, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4. At approximately 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.
4 new members joining Raleigh City Council

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–There are a lot of new faces on Raleigh’s City Council. Four first-time council members won Tuesday night with Mary Black in District A, Megan Patton in District B, Jane Harrison in District D, and Chrsitina Jones in District E. “I think everything stems from community...
Woman arrested in Erwin deadly shooting, victim identified: police

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was arrested for murder following a deadly shooting in Erwin on Wednesday night, according to Police Chief Johnathan Johnson. On Wednesday, shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident in the 600 block of Lucas Road. While in route, the officers were told that shots were fired.
Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
Newly elected Wake Sheriff Willie Rowe outlines priorities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Newly elected Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe is already working on changes he needs to make once he takes over that office. Rowe has a lot of problems to tackle when he takes over the office and he’s calling on a lot of people with law enforcement expertise to help enact the changes to one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Wake County.
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
