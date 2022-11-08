RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Newly elected Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe is already working on changes he needs to make once he takes over that office. Rowe has a lot of problems to tackle when he takes over the office and he’s calling on a lot of people with law enforcement expertise to help enact the changes to one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Wake County.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO