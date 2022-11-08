Read full article on original website
cbs17
Slain Raleigh police officer receives posthumous award
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officer Gabriel Torres received a posthumous award from the Raleigh Police Department nearly a month after he died. Torres was killed in the Raleigh mass shooting while on his way to work on Oct. 13. Each month, the department recognizes the outstanding work of one...
Autopsy: Woman shot 17 times by Fayetteville police in struggle
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An autopsy shows a Fayetteville woman shot by police was hit 17 times as they tried to stop her in a struggle. Jada Johnson called 911 on the night of July 1 to report a home invasion, but responding officers found no evidence that her home was under attack.
cbs17
2 Goldsboro gang felons nabbed, have firearms confiscated in early November, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4. At approximately 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.
cbs17
2 former NC county detention center officers charged in death of inmate
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two former officers have been charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in relation to the death of an inmate that was being held in the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Jones, 61, of...
cbs17
Fayetteville homeowner attacked by 2 NC men who fled when victim got his gun, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. At 7:09 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Thrower Road in reference to a reported home invasion, according to a news release.
Woman thrown from 3rd floor balcony in NC, man arrested: police
A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said.
cbs17
Shooter suspected of killing Raleigh woman, named ‘Tadpole,’ sought by police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The name and photo of a suspect believed to have killed a woman in Raleigh early Sunday morning were released by the Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday. The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bragg Street, just southeast of...
cbs17
Fayetteville man arrested after throwing woman from balcony, receives $2M bond, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested by Fayetteville police Thursday afternoon for attempted first-degree murder. CBS 17 previously reported a woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony early Thursday morning in the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive. Police identified Thurman Lesley Brewer,...
cbs17
4 new members joining Raleigh City Council
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–There are a lot of new faces on Raleigh’s City Council. Four first-time council members won Tuesday night with Mary Black in District A, Megan Patton in District B, Jane Harrison in District D, and Chrsitina Jones in District E. “I think everything stems from community...
Man jailed, woman hospitalized after fight that neighbors say ended with both going off blacony
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after throwing his girlfriend from a third-floor balcony at Stewarts Creek Condos, Fayetteville police said. Roland Purdy, who lives in the apartment below Thurman Brewer and Diana Rollins, called 911 around 1 a.m. after hearing a...
cbs17
Woman arrested in Erwin deadly shooting, victim identified: police
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was arrested for murder following a deadly shooting in Erwin on Wednesday night, according to Police Chief Johnathan Johnson. On Wednesday, shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident in the 600 block of Lucas Road. While in route, the officers were told that shots were fired.
cbs17
Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
cbs17
Newly elected Wake Sheriff Willie Rowe outlines priorities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Newly elected Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe is already working on changes he needs to make once he takes over that office. Rowe has a lot of problems to tackle when he takes over the office and he’s calling on a lot of people with law enforcement expertise to help enact the changes to one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Wake County.
Parents scared, angry after guns found on 3 school campuses this week
PINETOPS, N.C. — Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses. Some are questioning just how safe it is to bring their children to school. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to his high...
Man found dead on greenway near Crabtree Creek died of gunshot to head
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy shows that Rodney Lewis Clark Jr., 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Clark's body was found on a trail near Crabtree Valley Mall on the afternoon of Sept. 29. According to the police report on his death, Clark and a co-worker...
NC homeowner gets gun, sends suspects running after being attacked during home break-in: Sheriff
The homeowner said a brick was thrown through his window and two men he didn't know came into the house and attacked him with a baseball bat.
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
cbs17
2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
NC police shot young woman 17 times, autopsy shows; new details emerge from July death
The autopsy and toxicology reports returned in the officer-involved shooting death of a young Fayetteville woman are now shedding light on new evidence in the case.
