Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Related
19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 12-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Sarah Hannah Hammad, a missing 12-year-old from Silver Spring. Hammad was last seen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., in the 3000 block...
Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
Argument between 3 men leaves one dead, Dekalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in a dispute outside of a Waffle House, officials say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 4700 block of Flat Shoals...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
Police: Shooting investigation leads K9 officers to discover body in Silver Spring woods
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland Wednesday night. Editor's Note: The video above covers a separate shooting investigation that occurred earlier in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police...
24-year-old man fatally shot in Southeast DC, homicide investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A Southeast D.C. shooting has left a 24-year-old man dead Thursday afternoon, according to police, sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Stanton Road Southeast, nearby Pomeroy Road Southeast, around 1:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police release photos of persons of interest after teen injured in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
californiaexaminer.net
Kaylee Jones Recovered After 5 Months Missing
On Monday, the sheriff’s office in Carroll County announced that a teenager who had been missing for over five months had been found and returned home. Kaylee Jones, whose birth name was Jillian Paige Temple, was reported missing on June 14 when she allegedly escaped through a second-story window in her New Carrollton, Maryland, home without taking her electronics with her. After discovering that she had been talking to strangers online, her parents took the gadgets away.
fox5dc.com
2 juveniles shot in separate Northwest DC incidents; Police search for suspect, people of interest
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect and two people of interest in two separate shootings that left two juveniles hurt in Northwest, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting happened on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue. Police responded to...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death during fight at DeKalb County Waffle House, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 26-year-old man is dead after gunfire broke out during a fight at a DeKalb County Waffle House. Investigators were on the scene at the restaurant located on the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road for hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Officials tell FOX 5...
fox5dc.com
Neighbors speak out after 13-year-old is shot while raking leaves in Hillcrest Heights
PRINCE GE - A 13-year-old boy shot in Hillcrest Heights Tuesday was raking leaves at the time, according to neighbors and a police source. Prince George's County police said the child was shot in the head and is currently fighting for his life. The shooting happened at around 5:20 p.m....
foxbaltimore.com
Help police find missing 15-year-old girl, last seen in Middle River
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find missing 15-year-old John-ta Griffin. She stands at 5'7 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say Griffin was last seen wearing all-black clothing in Middle River. The department asks anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
Man dies from injuries after shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening, sparking a homicide investigation for the Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to Quarles Street Northeast, off of Kenilworth Avenue Northeast and nearby the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting in the area.
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
fox5dc.com
New details in shooting of 13-year-old boy
Neighbors say the 13-year-old boy shot in Prince George’s county Tuesday was outside raking leaves when it happened. It’s a case police say they're working on around the clock as neighbors are left scared and stunned. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Hillcrest Heights.
foxbaltimore.com
UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe and unharmed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore City Police say 9-year-old Thaddeus Stallings-Bell was found safe. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing boy. 9-year-old Thaddeus Stallings-Bell was last seen in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Thaddeus is approximately 4-feet, 5-inches tall and...
Fox 19
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee
FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
Alert Issued For Mother-Daughter Duo Missing In Maryland Since 2017
New information has been released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) as they attempt to locate a mother and daughter who have not been seen in more than five years. The agency released new age-progressed photos of Shariece Clark, who would now be 20, and her...
Comments / 2