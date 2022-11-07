ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carrollton, MD

WUSA9

19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 12-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Sarah Hannah Hammad, a missing 12-year-old from Silver Spring. Hammad was last seen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., in the 3000 block...
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

24-year-old man fatally shot in Southeast DC, homicide investigation underway

WASHINGTON — A Southeast D.C. shooting has left a 24-year-old man dead Thursday afternoon, according to police, sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Stanton Road Southeast, nearby Pomeroy Road Southeast, around 1:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
californiaexaminer.net

Kaylee Jones Recovered After 5 Months Missing

On Monday, the sheriff’s office in Carroll County announced that a teenager who had been missing for over five months had been found and returned home. Kaylee Jones, whose birth name was Jillian Paige Temple, was reported missing on June 14 when she allegedly escaped through a second-story window in her New Carrollton, Maryland, home without taking her electronics with her. After discovering that she had been talking to strangers online, her parents took the gadgets away.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
WUSA9

Man dies from injuries after shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening, sparking a homicide investigation for the Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to Quarles Street Northeast, off of Kenilworth Avenue Northeast and nearby the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting in the area.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

New details in shooting of 13-year-old boy

Neighbors say the 13-year-old boy shot in Prince George’s county Tuesday was outside raking leaves when it happened. It’s a case police say they're working on around the clock as neighbors are left scared and stunned. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Hillcrest Heights.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe and unharmed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore City Police say 9-year-old Thaddeus Stallings-Bell was found safe. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing boy. 9-year-old Thaddeus Stallings-Bell was last seen in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Thaddeus is approximately 4-feet, 5-inches tall and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox 19

Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
FAIRFAX, VA

