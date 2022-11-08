Read full article on original website
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
US launches green transition scheme for global south
The United States launched Wednesday a partnership with private funds aimed at supporting the transition to renewable energy in developing nations, based on a carbon credit system criticised by climate activists. Climate campaigners have criticised the US scheme, launched a day after a UN expert panel said carbon credits should not be used to "offset" emissions instead of actually cutting them.
getnews.info
‘A mother is always protecting’: India’s Warrior Moms at Cop27
Indian campaigners join global delegation representing the 1bn children affected by climate change
Macron urges France's big polluters to cut emissions by half
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged the country’s most climate-damaging industries to double their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the next decade, one day after his call for action at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt. Macron convened a meeting Tuesday at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris with the heads of some 50 industrial sites in France, accounting for about 10% of France’s total greenhouse gas emissions. He urged the 50 sites, owned by about 30 French and international groups, to cut by half their emissions within the next decade, from over 40 millions of tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide released in the atmosphere to about 20 millions of tons. The industries include major producers of cement, steel, aluminum and other metals and chemicals. In exchange, the French state is ready to double its financial aid on condition another similar meeting in 2024 ensures the goal can be met, Macron said.
World leaders put pressure on Egypt at Cop27 over prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah
As Egyptian officials strive to control the narrative and isolate the case of the detained British Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, pressure is mounting on world leaders at Cop27 to acknowledge Egypt’s poor human rights record and raise his case. The Egyptian authorities have engaged in a sweeping public...
Bristol airport expansion would hinder UK climate goals, court told
Expanding Bristol airport would lead to an unacceptable rise in carbon emissions, a court has heard. The high court, sitting in Bristol on Tuesday and Wednesday, heard from climate campaigners challenging a central government decision to allow Bristol airport to expand its maximum capacity from 10 million to 12 million passengers a year.
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
Much of biopharma industry yet to set any climate impact targets - report
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Much of the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry has yet to set any targets for reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, a new analysis has found, despite the biggest companies in the sector leading the way.
Biden expected to announce stronger proposed methane regulations for oil and gas at climate conference
President Biden is expected to announce a proposal for stronger regulations on the oil and gas sector aimed at controlling emissions of a planet warming gas called methane. The stronger methane regulations are part of a slew of climate-related actions that Biden is expected to announce during his trip to the COP27 global climate summit […]
US News and World Report
Australia Business Activity Stays Strong in October, Mood Darkens
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported another strong month for sales and profitability in October, though rising costs and a dip in forward orders took a toll on confidence that could presage a slowdown ahead. Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) showed its index of business conditions eased...
Italy to inject another 400 mn euros into airline
The Italian government on Tuesday approved injecting another 400 million euros ($400 million) into state-owned ITA Airways as efforts to sell off the airline stall. The injection of 400 million euros into the airline was already planned for 2022, and follows an initial 700 million euros invested in the company last year.
getnews.info
Saudi government wants to be ‘held to account’ for climate action, says global energy CEO
Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:One of the world’s leading energy futures experts has said the Saudi Green Initiative wants to be ‘held to account’ at SGI 2022, held this year in Sharm El-Sheikh.CEO of World Energy Council Angela Wilkinson spoke to The Independent about the initiative, “I’ve heard about nine levers of action, which are huge, and you can see the Kingdom with a big-mover advantage.”The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is continuing its commitment to become a world leader in sustainability and green technology, with much of those initiatives showcased at SGI 2022.Find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative here. Read More What are the aims of the Saudi Green Initiative 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh?CEO outlines how technology is helping Saudi Arabia battle climate changeSGI goal to plant 10 billion trees is ‘incredible’
Medical data hacked from 10m Australians begins to appear on dark web
Nearly 10 million Australians have had their private health data hacked – with sensitive medical records detailing treatments for alcoholism, drug addictions, and pregnancy terminations already posted online – in a cyber-attack believed to have been coordinated from Russia. The Australian Federal Police have said they know the...
BBC
Just Stop Oil: M25 protests to be halted
Just Stop Oil activists will halt their protests on the M25 with immediate effect, the group has said. Demonstrators from the environmental group have been blocking parts of the busy motorway for four days, leading to multiple arrests. No protests would be held on Friday or in the "foreseeable future",...
getnews.info
