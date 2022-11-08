Read full article on original website
Cold Front Arrives by Friday Evening
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm humid gulf air will prevail over our area through most of Friday afternoon. A much cooler airmass from the western U.S. and Great Plains will reach north Texas during Thursday, and our area late Friday afternoon. Showers may accompany and follow the front Friday late afternoon and evening, and much cooler temperatures will move in with the north wind Friday evening through the weekend. Moist air from the gulf and Pacific will flow above the north winds, making for a cool/gray combination during the weekend.
Lovely summer we’re having this November
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those summer-like temperatures are numbered as we anticipate a cold front that will make its way to south Texas by Friday night. On Thursday, we will start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 89 degrees with sunny skies. Expect another warm...
Weather Change Friday Night
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm tropical air is spreading north across Texas ahead of a big change in the weather behind a front moving east from the western U.S. Very little day to day change on into Friday afternoon, then showers and much cooler weather Friday night and during the weekend and beyond. Moist air rising above the north wind behind the front will bring cloudy skies and the chance of showers.
Veterans take part in statewide Hiring Red, White, and You job fair
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Workforce Solutions for South Texas hosted a job fair for veterans on Thursday, November 10. The 11th annual Hiring Red, White, and You! job fair is a state-wide event that helps connect veterans and their spouses to new job opportunities available in their communities. The event...
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31 was one of Texas’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. He was arrested in 2021 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, but bonded out. He was then wanted by another agency for two more counts of sexual assault against a child.
Latest on Cuellar vs Garcia for Texas District 28
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - For the Texas Congressional District 28 race, Congressman Cuellar takes the lead against Republican Cassy Garcia in early voting results. For more headlines. click here.
Texas re-elects Greg Abbott as governor
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government. Governor Greg Abbott has won a third term fending off former representative Beto O’Rourke in a match-up in which Democrats had hoped to challenge Republicans’ dominance in the State of Texas. Polls this year...
