Clermont County voters will find local tax issues on the Nov. 8 ballot
Three Clermont County school districts, the Village of Felicity, and four townships have each put one money issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. Visit the Clermont County Board of Elections website to get a sample ballot or find your polling place.
The issues will pay for day-to-day operations, construction of a new school in Goshen; fire and emergency medical services; garbage collection and recycling, along with fire and emergency medical services.
- Blanchester Schools: ‒ A 1.25% income tax on earned income for six years beginning in January would raise $2.1 million each of the next six years to pay for day-to-day operations.
- Felicity-Franklin Schools ‒ An additional five-year, 8.9 mill-emergency levy for day-to-day operations would raise $890,000 each of the next five years with collections beginning in January. Taxes would increase about $311 annually on a $100,000 house.
- Felicity Village ‒ The renewal of a five-year, 3.5-mill levy for day-to-day operations would continue to raise $10,183 annually and taxes would not increase.
- Goshen Schools ‒ A 7.2-mill bond issue would raise $49.9 million to pay for a new 93,239-square-foot elementary school for students in grades 4-6, classroom additions totaling 19,400 square feet at the high school, and renovations to the district’s other three buildings. Taxes on a $100,000 house would increase $252 for the next 38 years beginning in January.
- Monroe Township ‒ An additional 1.5-mill continuing levy for fire and emergency medical services would raise $220,247 annually for the township. Taxes would increase $79 annually on a $150,000 house.
- Pierce Township ‒ A single issue that includes the renewal of a 2.3 mill-levy and adds a 1-mill increase to pay for garbage and recycling services would generate about $1.3 million annually. It would increase taxes about $99 annually on a $100,000 home.
- Stonelick Township ‒ An additional 2.5 mill-levy for day-to-day operations for fire and emergency medical services would raise about $400,000 annually. Taxes would increase about $131 annually on a $150,000 house.
- Williamsburg Township ‒ An additional 5-mill continuing levy for fire and emergency medical services would raise about $645,000 annually. Taxes would increase about $262.50 on a $150,000 home.
