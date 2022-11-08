Clermont County voters will find local tax issues on the Nov. 8 ballot

Three Clermont County school districts, the Village of Felicity, and four townships have each put one money issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. Visit the Clermont County Board of Elections website to get a sample ballot or find your polling place.

The issues will pay for day-to-day operations, construction of a new school in Goshen; fire and emergency medical services; garbage collection and recycling, along with fire and emergency medical services.

There are local issues on the Nov. 8 ballot