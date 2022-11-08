ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Clermont County voters will find local tax issues on the Nov. 8 ballot

By Sue Kiesewetter
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCC3q_0j2JmFR300

Three Clermont County school districts, the Village of Felicity, and four townships have each put one money issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. Visit the Clermont County Board of Elections website to get a sample ballot or find your polling place.

The issues will pay for day-to-day operations, construction of a new school in Goshen; fire and emergency medical services; garbage collection and recycling, along with fire and emergency medical services.

There are local issues on the Nov. 8 ballot

  • Blanchester Schools: ‒ A 1.25% income tax on earned income for six years beginning in January would raise $2.1 million each of the next six years to pay for day-to-day operations.
  • Felicity-Franklin Schools ‒ An additional five-year, 8.9 mill-emergency levy for day-to-day operations would raise $890,000 each of the next five years with collections beginning in January. Taxes would increase about $311 annually on a $100,000 house.
  • Felicity Village ‒ The renewal of a five-year, 3.5-mill levy for day-to-day operations would continue to raise $10,183 annually and taxes would not increase.
  • Goshen Schools ‒ A 7.2-mill bond issue would raise $49.9 million to pay for a new 93,239-square-foot elementary school for students in grades 4-6, classroom additions totaling 19,400 square feet at the high school, and renovations to the district’s other three buildings. Taxes on a $100,000 house would increase $252 for the next 38 years beginning in January.
  • Monroe Township ‒ An additional 1.5-mill continuing levy for fire and emergency medical services would raise $220,247 annually for the township. Taxes would increase $79 annually on a $150,000 house.
  • Pierce Township ‒ A single issue that includes the renewal of a 2.3 mill-levy and adds a 1-mill increase to pay for garbage and recycling services would generate about $1.3 million annually. It would increase taxes about $99 annually on a $100,000 home.
  • Stonelick Township ‒ An additional 2.5 mill-levy for day-to-day operations for fire and emergency medical services would raise about $400,000 annually. Taxes would increase about $131 annually on a $150,000 house.
  • Williamsburg Township ‒ An additional 5-mill continuing levy for fire and emergency medical services would raise about $645,000 annually. Taxes would increase about $262.50 on a $150,000 home.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Kenton County officials probing long lines, huge waits on Election Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reports of long lines and hours-long waits on election day have drawn a response from officials in Kenton County. Some voters reported waiting more than two hours, with serpentine queues issuing through hallways and snaking across parking lots. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe issued a terse statement...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
wyso.org

Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery

Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday. According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:. For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

2022 Loveland Area Mid-Term Election Results

Loveland, Ohio – We published our results as soon as the three counties Loveland is in, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren reported their “Unofficial” counts and when 100% of precinct votes had been tabulated by each county BOE. These results are, as of 12:10 AM Wednesday, November 9.
LOVELAND, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

School superintendent responds to levy defeat

LOVELAND, OH (November 9, 2022) – In the wake of a narrowly defeated 4.9 mill operating levy, Loveland City School District Superintendent Mike Broadwater delivered a message of thanksgiving and hope with a promise to continue working hard for the kids and the community in Loveland. See below for...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race

Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
OHIO STATE
linknky.com

Here’s who won elections in Kenton County

After a long day of elections, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe finalized the results at 10 p.m. on the dot. With limited Democratic challengers at a countywide level, the most competitive races were at the municipal and school board levels. For a full of election results from Kenton County, click...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio Secretary of State

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy