Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week?

By Ty Loftis

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter .

Ike Owens, Jenks football

The quarterback helped lead the Trojans past Bixby, 38-35. The win ended Bixby’s 58-game winning streak.

Owens was 7-of-10 passing for 122 yards and rushed for 175 yards, accounting for three touchdowns.

Gage Gundy, Stillwater football

The Pioneers defeated Muskogee to win the District 6AII-1 crown on Thursday night and Gundy was a huge part of that. Gundy ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 103 yards and another TD in the 38-21 victory.

Anthony Hills, Owasso football

It was fourth down that Hills thrived, as the Rams went on to beat Norman, 24-14. The senior had five catches for 85 yards, but in the second half, Hills had a 16-yard touchdown reception as the Rams faced a fourth-and-11.

Leading by three late in the fourth quarter and facing a fourth-and-22, Hills caught a 27-yard touchdown pass as well.

DeAngelo Irvin Jr., Midwest City football

In a game that decided the District 5A-1 crown, Irvin led his team to victory over a good Elgin team, winning 23-21.

Irvin’s 23-yard touchdown pass to William Broiles was the game-winner, and in the end, Irvin had more than 125 yards passing and 100 yards rushing, accounting for all three Midwest City touchdowns.

Luke Adcock, Eufaula football

Adcock rushed for 140 yards and a TD while throwing for 107 yards and two more TDs, including a 3-yard pass to Kaden Rice with 1:01 left on fourth-and-goal, giving the Ironheads a 24-21 win against Idabel and the District 2A-6 championship.

Edriece Anderson, Tulsa Rogers football

The Ropers finished with a winning record at 6-4 for the first time since 2006. Anderson scored two touchdowns in the final eight minutes to help Rogers get an 18-13 victory on Friday against crosstown foe Edison.

Landon Bowen, Chickasha football

In a win-or-go-home game against Cache, the Fightin’ Chicks were without 2,000-yard rusher Ma’lek Murphy and faced a 22-7 halftime deficit.

Coming out of halftime, Bowen ran for more than 100 yards and scored two touchdowns en route to a 34-28 win and a hard-fought playoff appearance.

Emmanuel Crawford, Grove football

To go along with Grove’s 41-20 win against Bishop Kelley, Crawford accumulated the needed yardage to become the all-time leading rusher in Class 5A. In the win, he rushed for 256 yards on 18 carries and four TDs, while also returning a punt 60 yards for another TD.

Jeremy Hutcheson, Lawton MacArthur football

In a high scoring, 59-54 win against Noble, the Lawton Mac ground game was in full force, carrying the ball 95 times for 496 yards. That win also secured the team a spot in the playoffs.

Hutcheson carried the ball 40 times for 242 yards and two TDs as part of the Highlanders' successful ground game.

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing football

The No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A defeated Skiatook, 75-0, and Berlowitz only played in the first half. Despite only playing the first 24 minutes, he completed 10-of-11 attempts and passed for 256 yards.

Trey Bennett, Clinton football

A few weeks ago, the Red Tornadoes found themselves out of the playoffs. Heading into the final week of the regular season, Clinton had a chance at the second seed with a dominating performance over Woodward.

A 42-7 win got Clinton that number one seed. Bennett finished with 150 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns on just nine carries.

Judah Byrams, Victory Christian football

The Conquerors got the best of Kiefer, to win the District 2A-7 title on Thursday night.

In that win, Byrams scored all five touchdowns for his team and had more than 200 yards rushing.

Eric Virgil, Hilldale football

The Hornets' senior tailback rushed for 252 yards on 20 carries and had four TDs - all in the first half - as the Hornets defeated rival Fort Gibson, 64-21.

Virgil's performance was part of a 407-yard rushing performance for Hilldale, which closed the regular season with four straight wins.

Chapman McKown, Norman North football

The Timberwolves' tailback tallied three total TDs in North's 52-32 win against Enid that secured a first-round bye in the Class 6AI playoffs. McKown caught a 52-yard TD pass early on and sealed the win with an 18-yard sprint in the closing minutes.

Andy Bass, Heritage Hall football

The Chargers capped off a perfect district record by getting an impressive win against Marlow this week.

Bass threw for 190 yards and ran for 103 more yards, while scoring two touchdowns. The Heritage Hall defense didn’t allow a completed pass.

Cale Marley, Rejoice Christian football

Continuing to fill in for injured quarterback Chance Wilson, Marley continues to impress, as he accounted for 527 yards and nine touchdowns in a 77-30 win against Pawhuska.

Silas Ward, Crossings Christian football

Ward had a big night in his final regular season game as a Crossings Christian Knight.

The team beat Kellyville, 51-7, and Ward scored five touchdowns, which broke a school record.

