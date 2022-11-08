ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Rain and storms about to hit Sacramento region. Here’s what to expect headed into Tuesday

By Jacqueline Pinedo
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Rain is expected in Sacramento starting Monday evening around 5 p.m., with as much as an inch estimated across the region before the end of the day Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicts.

The storm will be strongest overnight into Tuesday morning, when winds will hit 25 to 30 mph. Sacramento showers and rain are expected to last into Wednesday.

“Right now we are getting showers and we could get some thunderstorms embedded with that this afternoon to the Valley and into the foothills,” said Eric Kurth with the National Weather Service.

The foothills could get snow at higher elevations, with the bulk hitting the Sierra Nevada mountains. The area is expected to get 50 to 60 mph winds, heavy snow with the possibility for whiteout conditions, Kurth said.

Travel to the mountains overnight is highly discouraged. About one to four feet of snow is expected in areas above 4,000 feet, starting in Placerville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhwXj_0j2JlW9x00
Dangerous travel map. National Weather Service

“People commuting to work or sending their kids off to school in the morning, [it] could be a pretty wet period, so people should give themselves some extra time,” Kurth said.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

CBS Sacramento

Strong line of thunderstorms move through Sacramento region

A strong line of storms are rolling through the Sacramento region Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service and issued Special Weather Statements for a couple of areas. The first statement was issued for the Ione, Wilton, and Rancho Calaveras until 2:15 p.m.Another statement was then issued for Roseville, Citrus Heights, and Folsom until 2:45 p.m.Forecasters say small accumulating hail, gusty winds, and brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms. At least one CBS13 viewer spotted what is possibly a funnel cloud near Highway 99 between Galt and Elk Grove. What are you seeing in your neighborhood? 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento traffic delays on westbound I-80 after crashes

Traffic is being delayed for drivers along westbound Interstate 80 near Northgate Blvd. in Sacramento on Thursday morning, following three crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the crashes was a hit-and-run involving three vehicles and no injuries. The second crash involved two vehicles where there were minor...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Equipment burns in Athens Avenue fire early Thursday

Firefighters from multiple Placer County agencies and CALFIRE remain on scene of a large fire this morning in Lincoln. The incident was reportedly at an industrial trucking company on Athens Avenue, near the location of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority. The fire broke out early Thursday morning, not far...
LINCOLN, CA
ABC10

Major storm coinciding with Election Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first major storm of the season is coinciding with Election Day in California. While the situation is not an ideal one, officials said there are options to consider with early voting, mail-in voting and drop boxes. They said people should also have a plan in place to make sure the weather doesn't deter them from the polls.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years

SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Flaming Basketball' Caught on Cam Falling From the Sky May Have Been Meteorite That Set Ablaze California Home

A possible meteorite caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have destroyed a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, when he heard "a big bang" in his usually quiet community, he told NBC affiliate NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
