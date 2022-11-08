Rain and storms about to hit Sacramento region. Here’s what to expect headed into Tuesday

Rain is expected in Sacramento starting Monday evening around 5 p.m., with as much as an inch estimated across the region before the end of the day Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicts.

The storm will be strongest overnight into Tuesday morning, when winds will hit 25 to 30 mph. Sacramento showers and rain are expected to last into Wednesday.

“Right now we are getting showers and we could get some thunderstorms embedded with that this afternoon to the Valley and into the foothills,” said Eric Kurth with the National Weather Service.

The foothills could get snow at higher elevations, with the bulk hitting the Sierra Nevada mountains. The area is expected to get 50 to 60 mph winds, heavy snow with the possibility for whiteout conditions, Kurth said.

Travel to the mountains overnight is highly discouraged. About one to four feet of snow is expected in areas above 4,000 feet, starting in Placerville.

“People commuting to work or sending their kids off to school in the morning, [it] could be a pretty wet period, so people should give themselves some extra time,” Kurth said.

