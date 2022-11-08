ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Uber driver shot and killed, passenger wounded in South Side ambush

By Brónagh Tumulty
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — On Saturday, a decades-long bond between two friends was broken by bullets.

At just 36 years old, Caron Arterberry was a rideshare driver for Uber in his spare time, with dreams of leaving Chicago to start a better life.

He never got the chance.

Xandria Branch and her mother, Tamirah Terry, spoke with WGN News Monday via Zoom from Atlanta, where they’ve made a new home away from Chicago.

3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side

“We remained friends. We were best friends. I grew up with him,” Branch said of Arterberry.

“He spent holidays with us. He was a very important part of our family,” Terry added.

“He made sure the friendship was always strong and no matter how many miles were between us, nothing could separate the bond that we built over the years,” Branch said.

Arterberry was driving for Uber and picked up a 24-year-old passenger. The vehicle was stopped at 80th and S. Jeffrey Blvd., when another car pulled up behind them. Police say two people exited the vehicle and opened fire, killing Arterberry and wounding his passenger.

Branch said Arterberry’s sister broke the news to her.

“He was thinking about moving to Arizona or Texas,” Branch said.

Saddened by the loss, Branch and Terry say they will miss Arterberry’s smile.

“When he entered into a room, he would always smile and his smile was such a light,” Terry said.

Mother and daughter asked that all rideshare drivers be aware of the danger while doing their job.

4 shot, 1 killed in River North nightclub shooting

“Make sure that you’re protecting yourself and safe and never second-guess yourself. If there’s something questionable,” Terry said. “But if it’s questionable, just don’t take it.”

Representatives from Uber responded to WGN News’ request for comment, saying, “The devastating act of violence that took the life of Mr. Arterberry and injured the rider is heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with everyone involved. We hope the police are able to arrest those responsible and are standing by to assist however we can.”

Comments / 96

23rd psalm
3d ago

Chicago is infected with a cancer that needs to be cut out so the rest of the body can survive but no one is willing to operate and those that are are faced with restrictions and handcuffs as not to perform and that so call logic is sending a loud message that Chicago is going to fail across the board and a lost cause which many wise people who left and those trying to leave can see and realize just like this gentlemen who unfortunately wasn't able to make the transition to a more normal better life, things aren't better because there are people who don't want it better and all those who do are like pawns in a twisted demented setting where evil is allowed to dwell and destroy instead of being uprooted like weeds, there are many more decent people saving and doing all they can to escape cursed Chicago and i hope they at least make it out

Reply(8)
34
freedoms heartbeat
2d ago

ubering in the city of Chicago is not worth it you make a few successful trips but the area is too treacherous they are looking to take your life your car your anything just don't think it's worth the few little crumbs that they are throwing you to drive over better off flipping a burger or being in a warehouse somewhere dealing with the public driving through these streets driving past these people hoping they don't harm you is never going to end well condolences to his family definitely couldn't pay me enough to Uber in Chicago without a bulletproof car and a weapon

Reply(5)
15
snake man
2d ago

This dudes knowing they been shooting people and robbing people then get in a Uber put the Uber driver life in danger.

Reply(1)
11
 

