Milton, FL

Fire at Emerald Sands Inn in Milton likely started in kitchen

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
Multiple fire units responded to a structure fire call at Emerald Sands Inn in Milton Monday afternoon that displaced at least three people.

The fire was reported at 3:50 p.m., according to Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield, and Skyline, Milton and Pace fire departments were on scene by 3:57 p.m. along with Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

"When they arrived on scene, they reported a working structure fire," Whitfield told the News Journal. "They could see fire from the door and the window of the unit."

Whitfield said the fire may have started from the kitchen, but a definitive cause will not be determined until the conclusion of any investigation.

The fire also displaced two adults and one teenager. Whitfield said it is unknown if there are any additional displaced individuals from nearby apartments affected by the fire.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

