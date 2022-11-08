WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday warned health care workers to look out for patients who may have been exposed to a potentially deadly animal sedative, possibly through illicit drug use. The veterinary medication xylazine is sometimes added to fentanyl, heroin, or other drugs after either being diverted from the legal animal supply or illicitly produced, the FDA said.

