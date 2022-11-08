Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
FDA Warns of Animal Tranquilizer in Illicit Drugs
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday warned health care workers to look out for patients who may have been exposed to a potentially deadly animal sedative, possibly through illicit drug use. The veterinary medication xylazine is sometimes added to fentanyl, heroin, or other drugs after either being diverted from the legal animal supply or illicitly produced, the FDA said.
Channel 3000
16 Illnesses, One Death Reported From Listeria in Deli Meat, Cheese
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Public health officials are investigating an outbreak of Listeria that has infected people in at least six states, hospitalizing 13, killing one, and causing the loss of a pregnancy. The outbreak strain is connected to deli meat and cheese, including those sold...
Channel 3000
COVID-19 Vaccines Up Protection More Than Infection for Moms, Infants
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Time from infection or vaccination to delivery is the most important factor in transfer efficiency of COVID-19 protection from mother to infant, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in JAMA Network Open. Dustin D. Flannery, D.O., from the Children’s Hospital...
Channel 3000
Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison. The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes 2 1/2 hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety.
Channel 3000
How to protect yourself from listeria and other foodborne bacteria
A deadly outbreak of listeria in six states has been linked to contaminated deli meat and cheese, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced. But what can you do reduce your risk of becoming infected?. What to know. Listeria is a hardy germ, so determined to stick...
