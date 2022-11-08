ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band Gets Big Send-Off To State

Parents, grandparents, siblings, staff and fans lined one side of Gladys Alexander Drive Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022, to show support and encouragement for the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band with a big send-off for the musicians who are traveling Tuesday morning to San Antonio. The Wildcat Band is scheduled to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
High School Football PRO

Lindale, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carthage High School football team will have a game with Pittsburg High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
CARTHAGE, TX
KSST Radio

Annie’s Room to be Unveiled

Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

North Hopkins FFA, Jr. FFA Successful at LDE, State Fair, Other Events

The North Hopkins FFA students represented the district well at the Leadership Development Events held at Northeast Texas Community College Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The NHFFA and Jr. FFA members also had quite a busy and successful October, with a number of students not only representing NHFFA but also placing at the Hopkins County Jr. Commercial Pen of 3 Heifer Show & Sale, 2nd Annual Spooktacular Jackpot-Greenville, State Fair of Texas, 2nd Annual Help-A-Child Livestock Show and Alba-Golden Young Farmers Livestock Show.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Talking Tombstones this Weekend

Immersive history will be provided by the Hopkins County Genealogy Society at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery this weekend. Watch and listen as locals in period costumes retell events and stories as the people who lived them. Tickets are $10 per person, and a golf cart will be available for...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

A Pizza Party at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center

Students were treated to a pizza party at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus recently. Enjoying their share of the pizza were June Busby, Vivyan Muniz and Maci Wright. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Christine Snow Morris

Visitation for Christine Snow Morris, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 with Pastor Fred Lewis officiating. Mrs. Morris passed away on Nov. 9, at her residence. Chris was...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTEN.com

Filling up with food and fuel at new Denison convenience store

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Denison on Thursday. "We're very excited," said customer Theodis Kincy. "We're very excited that it's finally open, that it's finally open, and we just love it!" The new fuel and food center is 4,800 square feet and features...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet

Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

A Year in Review – Diabetes Education

By JOHANNA HICKS, Texas AgriLife Extension Agents for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. Each year in November and December, my co-worker and I provide highlights and impacts of our programming for the year. My passion has been teaching others about self-management of diabetes. Many people know that our son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 2 ½. Unfortunately, type 1 diabetes is most common among young people. The pancreas stops producing insulin due to the body’s own immune system attacking itself and harming the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Insulin is necessary to regulate blood glucose in the body. Without that regulation, glucose builds up in the blood, causing high blood sugar. Insulin is necessary in order to live. Treatment has come a long way since our son was diagnosed. Continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and electronics have made diabetes much more manageable.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

