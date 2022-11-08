Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band Gets Big Send-Off To State
Parents, grandparents, siblings, staff and fans lined one side of Gladys Alexander Drive Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022, to show support and encouragement for the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band with a big send-off for the musicians who are traveling Tuesday morning to San Antonio. The Wildcat Band is scheduled to...
Lindale, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Carthage High School football team will have a game with Pittsburg High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WATCH: A Happy Proposal After Terrible Tornado Destruction in Paris, TX
Congratulations! In the midst of the destruction left by last weekend's tornados, something special was recovered in the rubble that lead to a beautiful, life-changing moment for this Paris, Texas couple. After the destruction left in the wake of the tornado that hit Paris, TX last weekend, both the current...
Upcoming Seasonal Events Include The UPRA Rodeo, Be The Service, Thanksgiveaway
If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at [email protected] and we...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs’ Last Saturday Injury Clinic Canceled
ONCOR (electric company) is going to be working on some electrical issues near our hospital and will result in some temporary power outages. This will not affect our hospital services in any way as we can always rely on emergency generator. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause...
Annie’s Room to be Unveiled
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
ketr.org
Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Bonham voters to decide on school district bond proposals today
Today’s general election in Northeast Texas features a number of bond proposals presented by local school districts around the region. The Greenville, Sulphur Springs, and Bonham ISDs are among those with bonds going before local voters. Back in May, Greenville ISD voters rejected a $169 million bond package. The...
Crimson Bryant Signs Letter of Intent with the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots
Lady Cats senior softball player Crimson Bryant, a three-year member of the Lady Cats varsity softball team, signed a letter of intent Wednesday, Nov. 9 to play softball at the next level at the University of Texas at Tyler. Bryant is the daughter of Jarrod and Starla Bryant. Bryant said...
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer
LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
North Hopkins FFA, Jr. FFA Successful at LDE, State Fair, Other Events
The North Hopkins FFA students represented the district well at the Leadership Development Events held at Northeast Texas Community College Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The NHFFA and Jr. FFA members also had quite a busy and successful October, with a number of students not only representing NHFFA but also placing at the Hopkins County Jr. Commercial Pen of 3 Heifer Show & Sale, 2nd Annual Spooktacular Jackpot-Greenville, State Fair of Texas, 2nd Annual Help-A-Child Livestock Show and Alba-Golden Young Farmers Livestock Show.
Talking Tombstones this Weekend
Immersive history will be provided by the Hopkins County Genealogy Society at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery this weekend. Watch and listen as locals in period costumes retell events and stories as the people who lived them. Tickets are $10 per person, and a golf cart will be available for...
A Pizza Party at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center
Students were treated to a pizza party at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus recently. Enjoying their share of the pizza were June Busby, Vivyan Muniz and Maci Wright. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
North Hopkins FCCLA, Beta Honor Barbara Cockrum With Veterans’ Hospital Drive
North Hopkins FCCLA and Beta Club will honor the late Barbara Cockrum with a veterans’ hospital drive. Cockrum continued to be active at the school even after retiring, often serving as a substitute teacher and each year hosting an event to benefit the veterans at the Bonham hospital. In...
Obituary – Christine Snow Morris
Visitation for Christine Snow Morris, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 with Pastor Fred Lewis officiating. Mrs. Morris passed away on Nov. 9, at her residence. Chris was...
KTEN.com
Filling up with food and fuel at new Denison convenience store
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Denison on Thursday. "We're very excited," said customer Theodis Kincy. "We're very excited that it's finally open, that it's finally open, and we just love it!" The new fuel and food center is 4,800 square feet and features...
Lady Cat Basketball Falls in Season Opener, Plays at Caddo Mills Friday
The two teams played neck and neck through the first half, tied 29-29, but the wheels fell off in the third when visiting Sherman surged past Sulphur Springs in the second half to secure a second straight victory. Coach Bryan Jones’s team played hard and kept it tied through the...
KXII.com
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
Popular Tyler, TX Seafood Restaurant Closing, Won’t Renew Lease
A few days ago, the new Bubba's 33 opened up its doors on South Broadway in Tyler to great fanfare as patrons waited in line outside the location for hours to open up. Meanwhile, just down the road on Broadway, a popular seafood chain announced that they would be closing their doors.
Sears Retiring After 25 Years As General Manager Of Northeast Texas Municipal Water District
Northeast Texas Municipal Water District honored General Manager Walt Sears, Jr. with a retirement dinner in Hughes Springs, Texas, on Thursday, November 3, celebrating his 25 years of outstanding service to the citizens of Northeast Texas and the district. Sears joined the district as general manager in 1998, having previously...
A Year in Review – Diabetes Education
By JOHANNA HICKS, Texas AgriLife Extension Agents for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. Each year in November and December, my co-worker and I provide highlights and impacts of our programming for the year. My passion has been teaching others about self-management of diabetes. Many people know that our son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 2 ½. Unfortunately, type 1 diabetes is most common among young people. The pancreas stops producing insulin due to the body’s own immune system attacking itself and harming the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Insulin is necessary to regulate blood glucose in the body. Without that regulation, glucose builds up in the blood, causing high blood sugar. Insulin is necessary in order to live. Treatment has come a long way since our son was diagnosed. Continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and electronics have made diabetes much more manageable.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0