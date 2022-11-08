Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Peering man in Taylorsville turns out to be wanted fugitive
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police offered a recent arrest as a cautionary tale. Officers responding to reports of a suspicious man peering into vehicles discovered him to be a wanted man. “TVPD detectives and officers recently arrested a parole fugitive,” Taylorsville police said in...
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
KSLTV
Neighbors concerned over man caught on video lurking around homes
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park family says a man caught on a home security camera Saturday around 3:00 a.m. exposing himself is the same man that has terrorized their family twice this year. “As soon as I saw that footage on the ring, I knew it’s the...
Investigation shows no crime committed in Utah teen blackface video
Cedar City police and the Iron County School District reported they completed their investigations into a viral video that showed Utah teens wearing blackface in a Cedar City Walmart.
KSLTV
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Utah landscaper loses license for taking money then ‘abandoning’ jobs
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Last August, Brandee Lim hired Transform Landscaping and Concrete to do a bunch of work in the backyard of her West Jordan home. She paid $13,800 for trees, sprinklers, pavers, some fake grass and a fence. According to the contract, the work would be completed in four and a half weeks.
Security photos show missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake City
Surveillance photos appear to show two Spanish Fork teenagers missing for almost a week, but have yet to be located.
Gephardt Daily
Juvenile jail break reported in South Salt Lake, one nabbed, another at large.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles absconded from juvenile detention in South Salt Lake late Wednesday morning, with one recovered, the other still at large. The two females were in custody at a state juvenile facility at 177 Price Avenue when a fire...
Police searching for 2 Spanish Fork runaways
Law enforcement authorities in Utah County and Spanish Fork are searching for two young teenagers who are believed to have runaway from home.
Park Record
Summit County Sheriff’s Office apprehends carjacking suspect
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday apprehended a suspect involved in multiple carjackings spanning throughout the Salt Lake Valley that morning. Deputies spent most of the early part of the shift assisting the Utah Highway Patrol after a Dodge Durango crashed into vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, “leaving a trail of injury accidents,” according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle became inoperable around mile marker 149, causing the driver and sole occupant to flee on foot. He was later identified as 20-year-old John Joseph Thomas Green, of Colorado.
Uinta County Herald
Election night standoff ends with arrest
A press release from the Evanston Police Department stated that they responded to a call about an armed, intoxicated male at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Silver Sage apartment complex. Officers arrived after reports that Steven Stoudt had allegedly threatened a relative by pointing a revolver at them and...
PCPD asking for help in identifying hit-and-run suspect
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect from a hit-and-run incident that occurred on October 24. The suspect struck a man […]
Police Log: Intoxicated woman involved in retail theft, previously stolen vehicle found abandoned
Sunday, November 6 Jury Duty scammers claim more victims SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man reported he received a phone call from someone claiming to be the “Summit County Sheriff,” […]
KSLTV
Mother charged in abuse death of 3-year-old says she was threatened into taking plea deal
OGDEN, Utah — A mother charged with aggravated homicide in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter says she was threatened that she would have to “bury another kid” if she didn’t accept a plea deal according to a story published on KSL.com. Portions of phone...
kpcw.org
Ukrainian refugees, local host discuss process and how community can help
Park City resident Allison Dittmer and Ukrainian couple Olena and Zhenya Kreider talk about the refugee process and how the community can help. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
KSLTV
American Fork PD struggling to find crossing guard for intersection with close calls
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork police said they’re having a hard time filling a crosswalk position near one of the busiest intersections at the junior high school. Kids and parents said they’ve seen several close calls where cars almost hit students because of it. When kids...
ABC 4
Mama Angel is helping with dealing with the loss of a loved one
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Our ABC4 family is dealing with a unimaginable loss of one of our beloved reporters, Marcos Ortiz, who died unexpectedly over the weekend. Marcos worked at ABC4 for 18 years. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy, and daughter, Olivia. Angel Shannon, a spiritual stress management counselor, also known as “Mama Angel,” shares some ways of how to cope with unexpected losses.
utahstories.com
Getting Better Handle on Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Population
The Grand Plan – How Salt Lake City along with the support of Utah leaders can get a much better handle on our unsheltered population. Today the Pioneer Park Coaltion (PPC) has a new Grand Plan to initiate a sanctioned homeless campground and a “transformational campus” for homeless individuals to get far more help, especially for drug addiction, mental illness, and vocational training.
ksl.com
Man convicted of killing boy in DUI crash doesn't believe alcohol was only factor
UTAH STATE PRISON — Carl "CJ" Wayne Johnson doesn't deny he hit and killed a 4-year-old boy in a crosswalk in 2019 while driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. But the Salt Lake man doesn't believe alcohol was the only factor in the tragic incident. "I...
kslnewsradio.com
At least 147,000 ballots left to be counted in Salt Lake County election
SALT LAKE CITY — Almost 150 thousand ballots have yet to be counted in the Salt Lake County election with some races still close and candidates separated by only a few hundred votes. Utah House of Representatives. House District 26. West Magna and West Valley make up House District...
