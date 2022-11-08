ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Gephardt Daily

Peering man in Taylorsville turns out to be wanted fugitive

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police offered a recent arrest as a cautionary tale. Officers responding to reports of a suspicious man peering into vehicles discovered him to be a wanted man. “TVPD detectives and officers recently arrested a parole fugitive,” Taylorsville police said in...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
Park Record

Summit County Sheriff’s Office apprehends carjacking suspect

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday apprehended a suspect involved in multiple carjackings spanning throughout the Salt Lake Valley that morning. Deputies spent most of the early part of the shift assisting the Utah Highway Patrol after a Dodge Durango crashed into vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, “leaving a trail of injury accidents,” according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle became inoperable around mile marker 149, causing the driver and sole occupant to flee on foot. He was later identified as 20-year-old John Joseph Thomas Green, of Colorado.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Uinta County Herald

Election night standoff ends with arrest

A press release from the Evanston Police Department stated that they responded to a call about an armed, intoxicated male at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Silver Sage apartment complex. Officers arrived after reports that Steven Stoudt had allegedly threatened a relative by pointing a revolver at them and...
EVANSTON, WY
kpcw.org

Ukrainian refugees, local host discuss process and how community can help

Park City resident Allison Dittmer and Ukrainian couple Olena and Zhenya Kreider talk about the refugee process and how the community can help. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Mama Angel is helping with dealing with the loss of a loved one

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Our ABC4 family is dealing with a unimaginable loss of one of our beloved reporters, Marcos Ortiz, who died unexpectedly over the weekend. Marcos worked at ABC4 for 18 years. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy, and daughter, Olivia. Angel Shannon, a spiritual stress management counselor, also known as “Mama Angel,” shares some ways of how to cope with unexpected losses.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Getting Better Handle on Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Population

The Grand Plan – How Salt Lake City along with the support of Utah leaders can get a much better handle on our unsheltered population. Today the Pioneer Park Coaltion (PPC) has a new Grand Plan to initiate a sanctioned homeless campground and a “transformational campus” for homeless individuals to get far more help, especially for drug addiction, mental illness, and vocational training.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

