PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On October 21, 2022, Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Alpine Drive-in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the victim, and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther. The victim knew the person, identified as Luther Lorenzo King, 36 of Pineville, from having worked with him in the past. The victim had previously expressed they wanted no contact with King and called the Sheriff’s Office and a report was filed.

PINEVILLE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO