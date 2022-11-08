ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio breaks early voting record

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbmQR_0j2JkV6B00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, more than 1.55 million Ohioans either voted early or requested an absentee ballot for the midterm election, an increase of 3.9% over 2018, which was also a record-setting year.

In total, as of the close of polls Monday and the end of early voting, 1,392,767 votes were cast early, either in person or by returned absentee ballot.

Your Local Election Headquarters

LaRose said the increase was driven by early voting, with 549,771 people voting early in person at their county’s board of elections. This is up from 429,521 in 2018.

Absentee ballot requests were down from 2018, but still breached 1 million requests – 1,000,669. That number is down 5.8 percent from 2018. As of the end of the day Monday, LaRose said 842,996 absentee ballots have been returned to the boards of elections.

As of Monday afternoon, there are still 154,042 absentee ballots not received. If mailed, those ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 7. Any absentee ballots not sent in can still be turned in to the voter’s county’s board of elections.

Polls Tuesday are opened from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 20

YosemiteSam
3d ago

Unfortunately I can no longer trust democrats and that makes me suspicious that they are trying to cheat somehow

Reply(9)
13
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Midterm Election: Did Ohio break voter turnout records?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election night has come and gone but a big question that remains is how many people voted in the midterm election. Although early voter turnout in the Nov. 8 election exceeded 2018, setting a record for Ohio, suggesting an enthused election cycle, but overall turnout tells a different tale. “I think […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Where should political campaign yard signs go in Ohio after Election Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With Ohio’s general election over, one imminent reminder of Tuesday might still be visible from the driver’s seat. Political campaign yard signs in different hues of red and blue decorate homeowner lawns and highway corners each fall. But Hannah White, a communications administrator for the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio, […]
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Democratic Party responds to election results

Ohio Republicans are charting their next steps after big Election Day wins while Democrats are trying to figure out what went wrong. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Assessing Ohio's changing political landscape.
NBC4 Columbus

JD Vance talks Senate goals after winning election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Local and statewide elected officials took part in the impact Ohio Post General Election Conference Thursday — and keynote speaker among them was U.S. Senator-elect JD Vance. Vance said he is ready to make his way to Washington and assured Ohioans that he will...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

How teachers union-backed candidates won state school board races: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Controversy has erupted in public education decisions over the past year on how to teach about race and how schools should approach students who identify as gay or transgender. On the Ohio State Board of Education, two members resigned under pressure over their support of an anti-racism resolution.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Republicans to Hold Strong Majorities in Both Houses of State Legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Republicans will hold historic veto-proof majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate after Tuesday’s election. According to unofficial results with late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots still to be added in, Republicans could control as many as 67 of the 99 House seats and 26 of the 33 Senate slots.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by-and-large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night.  The Ohio GOP was projected by the Associated Press to win most of its statewide […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Mike DeWine re-elected Ohio governor

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP. As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues,...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ohioans to vote on two constitutional amendments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans will decide on two state constitutional amendments Tuesday that, if passed, have the power to reform how bail is determined and voter eligibility. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Issue 1 would require Ohio judges to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.  The constitutional […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio governor's race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A major race in Ohio this year, is the one for Ohio governor. See the results for the race below. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine seeks a second term in Tuesday’s race for the state’s chief executive slot while challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat, hopes to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection

Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy