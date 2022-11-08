Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Judge Woody Gossom speaks on new Wichita County judge
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The votes are in and Jim Johnson was elected Tuesday as the new Wichita County Judge. Current Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom will remain in power through Jan. 1, 2023, and then Johnson will be sworn in. Gossom believes the county will be in good...
newschannel6now.com
2022 General Election results for Texoma
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2022 General Election is here!. Election results from local races across Texoma will be listed on this page as they are released.
newschannel6now.com
Winfield United to expand in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Winfield United held a ground breaking event Wednesday morning as they are expanding their business of Land O’Lakes in Wichita Falls. Already one of America’s premier food companies, this new facility will provide all of Texas and most of Oklahoma’s production of Land O’Lakes products.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts awards ceremony
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office hosted an awards ceremony Wednesday morning at the law enforcement center. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke presented those awards by introducing each of the recipients and explaining why they are recieving the award. Some awards were given for saving...
newschannel6now.com
News Channel 6 hosting annual Ham & Turkey Drive
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is partnering with Hamilton Bryan to host an all-day Ham and Turkey Drive that’s taking place on Friday. You can drop off your frozen hams, turkeys or other non-perishables from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. We’ll be at Hamilton Bryan on...
newschannel6now.com
Active shooter exercise to close roads on Nov. 16
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and the Wichita County Office of Emergency Management will host an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 16. City officials said this exercise will happen at the vacant Sam Houston Elementary School at 2500 Grant Street from 8 a.m. to about noon. Streets around this area will be closed for the exercise.
newschannel6now.com
Church of the Good Shepherd hosts soup luncheon for voters
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local church in Wichita Falls is continuing a tradition of hosting an annual soup luncheon for election-day voters. The Church of the Good Shepherd’s event is something the church and community look forward to every year. This is a time for the parishioners...
newschannel6now.com
Southern Grit Advocacy brings awareness to human trafficking
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Community members came together Thursday morning to enjoy Breakfast with the Mayor, hosted by Southern Grit Advocacy to raise awareness of human trafficking. Studies show Texas has the second-highest number of human trafficking cases in the U.S. That is why they wanted to raise awareness...
newschannel6now.com
City of Vernon names new chief of police
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Vernon announced Wednesday the appointment of its new chief of police. Wayne Hodges was named to the role. City officials said he has over 20 years of experience with the Vernon Police Department, serving as a police officer, police corporal, school resource officer, patrol sergeant, administrative sergeant, police lieutenant and police captain.
newschannel6now.com
2022 Iowa Park VFD Lighted Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department’s Lighted Christmas Parade is happening on Saturday, Dec. 3. Lineup is at 6 p.m. and the parade will wind its way through downtown Iowa Park starting at 6:30 p.m. It will then stop at the library, and Santa will get off of the parade and activate the lights, have some cookies and take pictures with the kids.
newschannel6now.com
Strong Cold Front with Big Changes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain warm on Wednesday and most of day on Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday and 70s on Thursday. Strong south winds on Wednesday will give way to north winds on Thursday behind a strong front. This front may bring a few showers Thursday evening, but the bigger story is the cool weather behind. Friday will be much cooler with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Temperatures may drop into the 20s and 30s by early Saturday morning, leading to a freeze. The cool fall weather sticks around into next week with some more rain chances possibly popping up.
newschannel6now.com
Victim identified in Loop 11 deadly wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls PD identified the person who died in Thursday’s deadly wreck as Maria Flores, 56, of Wichita Falls. WFPD officers responded to the intersection of Loop 11 and Northwest Drive to investigate a pin-in crash. When officers arrived, they found Flores had been ejected from one of the two involved vehicles and was deceased.
newschannel6now.com
30 WFISD teachers given West Teaching Excellence Award
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials visited 24 schools on Wednesday to greet 30 teachers who were named 2022 West Teaching Excellence Award winners. The West Teaching Excellence Awards have been a district tradition since 1983, and the honor is provided by the West Foundation. District officials said the 30 teachers selected this year are considered “tops in the field” of WFISD’s 1,000 teachers.
newschannel6now.com
Land O’Lakes donates 20K pounds of food to WFAFB
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Do you like mac-n-cheese? How about 20,000 pounds worth? That’s how much was donated to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Wednesday. That donation was made by company Land O’Lakes and will now be distributed to those in the community. “During this...
newschannel6now.com
16-year-old faces capital murder charge
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 16-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Andrew Gable on June 1 will now be tried as an adult for capital murder. Ricardo Sapata was the first suspect arrested in connection with the case, while 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was arrested...
newschannel6now.com
United Supermarkets donates to The Salvation Army
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $10,000. That’s what the Salvation Army received from United Supermarkets on Tuesday. Team members with United Supermarkets joined with representatives from The Salvation Army to recognize a donation of $10,000 to the organization. “This generous donation from United Supermarkets has allowed the Salvation Army...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD officer saves 16-year-old after fentanyl overdose
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls police officer used Narcan Monday night to save a 16-year-old who had reportedly overdosed on Fentanyl, according to police department officials. WFPD said officers were called to the 4500 block of Kell West Blvd around 6:26 p.m. in reference to the victim....
newschannel6now.com
Deals for Veterans Day
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Numerous local restaurants will be offering specials for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, as a way to say thank you for the sacrifices made by veterans and active-duty service members. See the full list below:. Applebee’s is offering all veterans and active duty military...
newschannel6now.com
Christ Academy volleyball wins 3rd consecutive state title
WACO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Christ Academy volleyball team won its 3rd consecutive state title on Thursday. They played Heritage School in Waco, and won the sets 25-17, 25-18 and 25-21. The victory is head coach Sara Lindemann’s 5th overall title since 2012. “What makes Christ Academy volleyball different...
Comments / 0