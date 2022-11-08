ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

KCCI.com

Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations

WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
WAUKEE, IA
Des Moines Business Record

$35 million, 174-unit apartment project underway in Waukee

Site work is underway in Waukee on West Light, a 174-unit apartment project on a nearly 8-acre parcel located north of Hickman Road and east of Northeast Alice's Road. Caliber Iowa LLC is the project's developer. Architectural rendering by JCorp. PHOTO BELOW: The aerial photo below of the site work is looking north from Hickman Road. Photo special to the Business Record.
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

$200M CyTown entertainment district approved

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Board of Regents approved the "CyTown" entertainment district for Ames. The $200 million project will be north of Jack Trice Stadium. It will have a medical clinic, convention center, hotel, office space and restaurants. The first phase of construction will start in the spring.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Terminal trouble, colder days ahead

Big changes are coming to the Des Moines airport, but pack your patience. “We need more gates. We don’t have enough gates. Hopefully bring in more planes. Bigger planes,” a traveler told KCCI. At 6 p.m., KCCI shows you the transformation to come and the struggle behind the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Where Iowa counties stand with election recounts

Per Iowa Code, all 99 counties in Iowa are preparing to audit at least one precinct after the election. Recounts and audits have already been ordered in Dallas, Warren, Linn and Des Moines counties. In Dallas County, a recount was approved on Thursday for four precinct areas. Equipment malfunctions spurred...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

No change in results after recount in Warren County

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The administrative recount inWarren County started a little after 10 a.m. Thursday morning. "We've had five precincts we had to recount, do to some equipment difficulty, "said Traci VanderLinden, Warren County auditor. On election night, VanderLinden realized there was an issue with the five machines, she...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
WQAD

KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

No Election Day stickers in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — If you vote in Dallas County for Tuesday's general election, you won't find any stickers. That's because the Dallas County Auditor's Office stopped giving them away. The auditor's office tells KCCI that too many people were sticking those stickers on the windows and walls of...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
97X

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Webster City building collapsing

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67

Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Recount ordered in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A recount is wrapped up in Warren County Thursday morning after a voting machine error. There were 2,000 uncounted ballots in the county because poll workers took the memory drive out incorrectly. The mishap happened with five different machines at five separate polling places. WATCH:...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

What could escaping custody mean for Pieper Lewis?

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teenager who admitted to killing her rapist in 2020. In September, a judge sentenced her to five years' probation and gave her a deferred judgment, which means the sentence would be expunged from Lewis' record.
DES MOINES, IA

