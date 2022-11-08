Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCCI.com
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
Des Moines Business Record
$35 million, 174-unit apartment project underway in Waukee
Site work is underway in Waukee on West Light, a 174-unit apartment project on a nearly 8-acre parcel located north of Hickman Road and east of Northeast Alice's Road. Caliber Iowa LLC is the project's developer. Architectural rendering by JCorp. PHOTO BELOW: The aerial photo below of the site work is looking north from Hickman Road. Photo special to the Business Record.
KCCI.com
$200M CyTown entertainment district approved
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Board of Regents approved the "CyTown" entertainment district for Ames. The $200 million project will be north of Jack Trice Stadium. It will have a medical clinic, convention center, hotel, office space and restaurants. The first phase of construction will start in the spring.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Terminal trouble, colder days ahead
Big changes are coming to the Des Moines airport, but pack your patience. “We need more gates. We don’t have enough gates. Hopefully bring in more planes. Bigger planes,” a traveler told KCCI. At 6 p.m., KCCI shows you the transformation to come and the struggle behind the...
KCCI.com
Where Iowa counties stand with election recounts
Per Iowa Code, all 99 counties in Iowa are preparing to audit at least one precinct after the election. Recounts and audits have already been ordered in Dallas, Warren, Linn and Des Moines counties. In Dallas County, a recount was approved on Thursday for four precinct areas. Equipment malfunctions spurred...
KCCI.com
No change in results after recount in Warren County
INDIANOLA, Iowa — The administrative recount inWarren County started a little after 10 a.m. Thursday morning. "We've had five precincts we had to recount, do to some equipment difficulty, "said Traci VanderLinden, Warren County auditor. On election night, VanderLinden realized there was an issue with the five machines, she...
WQAD
KCRG alleges Iowa GOP blacklisted the station from election results party
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — ABC-affiliated Iowa news station KCRG was reportedly blacklisted from the Iowa GOP's election results party, according to a report written by station staff. According to KCRG, it was denied media credentials for the Iowa Republicans' GOP Victory Party at a downtown Des Moines Hilton hotel...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
KCCI.com
No Election Day stickers in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — If you vote in Dallas County for Tuesday's general election, you won't find any stickers. That's because the Dallas County Auditor's Office stopped giving them away. The auditor's office tells KCCI that too many people were sticking those stickers on the windows and walls of...
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
KCRG.com
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
KCCI.com
Webster City building collapsing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News.
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
KCCI.com
Recount ordered in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A recount is wrapped up in Warren County Thursday morning after a voting machine error. There were 2,000 uncounted ballots in the county because poll workers took the memory drive out incorrectly. The mishap happened with five different machines at five separate polling places. WATCH:...
KCCI.com
What could escaping custody mean for Pieper Lewis?
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teenager who admitted to killing her rapist in 2020. In September, a judge sentenced her to five years' probation and gave her a deferred judgment, which means the sentence would be expunged from Lewis' record.
