Jalopnik
Australian Supercars Filming its Own 'Drive to Survive' Docuseries
Austrailia’s Repco Supercars Championship is joining the streaming motorsport docuseries fray. Formula 1’s recent American surge in popularity has mainly been attributed to the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries. While Drive to Survive wasn’t precisely F1’s golden ticket into U.S. mainstream popular culture, several racing series have entered deals for their own docuseries. NASCAR has Race For The Championship on the USA Network and Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. IndyCar is openly discussing a documentary series deal.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
fordauthority.com
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
The C8 Corvette Outruns These 5 Supercars and Hypercars to 60 MPH
The Chevrolet Corvette C8 is fast, and even with gouging, its a performance bargain. Better yet, its quicker to 60 mph than some supercars like the Audi R8 and Ferrari 458. The post The C8 Corvette Outruns These 5 Supercars and Hypercars to 60 MPH appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Final Ford Escort RS Cosworth Ever Is Up For Sale
If you're based in the USA, you'll probably recall that Ford once sold a compact car under the Escort nameplate. It was a strong seller among value-conscious buyers, but neither the first-generation "World Car" Escort nor the Mazda 323-based second generation ever earned a reputation as serious sports machines. Solid and reliable, especially the second-gen, but generally dreary and forgettable machines without any sporting pretenses.
The Ford Falcon Freebird is a hydrogen-powered hot rod
Arrington Performance has modified a 1964 Ford Falcon with a hydrogen-powered V8 engine that's cleaner and more powerful than the gasoline version.
Why Did This Mustang Sell For $1 Million?
A limited-edition Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition just sold for $1 million, but there's a reason why. The post Why Did This Mustang Sell For $1 Million? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
Jalopnik
The Porsche 911 Dakar Will Finally Show Itself in LA
Porsche 911s built out for off-roading is something of a passion for writers around here, but such exuberant machines are usually a cobbled-together vehicle for off-road enthusiasts or tuners. Now, the automaker is getting in on the action and, after years of development, it’s bringing the Porsche 911 Dakar to the LA Auto Show next week.
Carscoops
McLaren Senna Sets Street-Legal Lap Record At Brazil’s Interlagos Circuit
The McLaren Senna is named after the late Ayrton Senna, arguably Brazil’s best-ever driver, and has now set a new lap record at the country’s most famous racetrack, the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, which is better known as Interlagos. The track serves as Brazil’s representative on the Formula...
Jalopnik
Porsche’s 911 Dakar Is Awesome, but Remember the Singer ACS?
Porsche dropped images of its almost-too-good-to-be-true 911 Dakar on Wednesday, and while I’m borderline freaking out about seeing it in the metal next week, it reminded me of the time last year when Singer and Tuthill got together to make their own Dakar-ready 911. So, since Porsche is keeping mum about the Dakar for now, let’s watch a 450-hp air-cooled 911 absolutely destroy all kinds of terrain.
Jalopnik
Formula 1's Best Moments at the Brazilian Grand Prix
Brazil is home to some of the most passionate drivers and fans in Formula 1 history, making its every Grand Prix a delight. This weekend, we’re heading back to Interlagos for the penultimate round of the 2022 Championship, and to celebrate, we’re going to look back at some of the greatest moments in the event’s history.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E By Tucci Hot Rods: SEMA 2022
Ford itself didn’t have an official presence at SEMA 2022, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t plenty of neat Blue Oval machines on display at the event. In fact, there were quite a few aftermarket Ford builds being shown off at SEMA, including a special 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT custom built by Tucci Hot Rods.
Jalopnik
Full-Size Ford F-150 Lightning Lego Replica Took 1,600 Hour to Create
Folks just cannot get off full size lego vehicles. The latest entrant into this strange world is a blue Ford F-150 Lightning, which was made by Legoland Florida. It was created as a display for the theme park, which is appropriate since Ford is its official automotive partner. According to the official video, it took an awfully long 1,600 hours to put together all 320,740 bricks. All in all, this big bruiser weighs in at 3,730 pounds. That may sound like a lot, but it’s only a fraction of what the actual truck weighs – 6,015 pounds.
