Folks just cannot get off full size lego vehicles. The latest entrant into this strange world is a blue Ford F-150 Lightning, which was made by Legoland Florida. It was created as a display for the theme park, which is appropriate since Ford is its official automotive partner. According to the official video, it took an awfully long 1,600 hours to put together all 320,740 bricks. All in all, this big bruiser weighs in at 3,730 pounds. That may sound like a lot, but it’s only a fraction of what the actual truck weighs – 6,015 pounds.

1 DAY AGO