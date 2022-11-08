ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke basketball opens season with statement on first play against Jacksonville

By Monica Holland, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
Duke basketball made a statement from the jump in Monday's season opener against Jacksonville.

On its first possession of the game, Blue Devils freshman guard Tyrese Proctor lofted an assist to freshman forward Mark Mitchell, who slammed the alley-oop in a statement play representing the No. 1 recruiting class in college basketball and sending the Cameron Crazies into their patented pogo hysterics.

For all the hoopla surrounding Coach K's departure and Jon Scheyer's first season as head coach, the group of talented freshmen on this roster is another huge storyline waiting to unfold this season. And it's not going to take very long.

Proctor and Mitchell put the basketball world on notice with just one play.

Duke's freshman class also includes the nation's No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead, respectively. Both of them sat out Wednesday's opener due to injuries.

Kyle Filipowski (6-foot-11 center ranked No. 4 nationally), Jaden Schutt (6-5 guard, No. 70) and Christian Reeves (7-1 center, No. 141) join Proctor (6-4, No. 27), Mitchell (6-8, No. 22), Lively (7-1) and Whitehead (6-6) in the seven-man group.

Duke has one more game (vs. USC Upstate on Friday) before taking on Kansas in Indianapolis on Nov. 15, and more solid challengers await in the Phil Knight Legacy showcase, scheduled for Nov. 24-27 in Portland, Oregon. Then, the Devils host Ohio State on Nov. 30 before starting ACC play Dec. 3 against Boston College in Durham.

The Warren County High School football team will have a game with Rosewood High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
