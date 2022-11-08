ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

North Central opens first-ever basketball season, men's team wins opener

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kN5x5_0j2Jk4b300

BENTON HARBOR — History served with a win.

A historic moment for the North Central Michigan College athletic program came over the weekend, when the men’s and women’s basketball teams both opened their 2022-23 season, the first-ever for both programs.

Playing in a weekend series in Benton Harbor, the men’s team opened with a victory on Friday, then finished the weekend 1-1, while the women’s team dropped both games.

For the men, the weekend began with the Timberwolves earning a 62-59 victory over Lake Michigan College.

The first-ever basket for NCMC came scored by Josh Adim just over a minute into the game on a jumper, then the Timberwolves trailed just 31-30 at the half, climbing out of a 12-point hole during the first half.

After a 44-44 tie in the second half, North Central went on a 10-3 run, then sealed the game at the free throw line in the end.

The victory also came as the first-ever win for head coach Jeff Corcoran at the collegiate level.

"We had a slow start to the game but we were able to grind out some possessions and get stops, which put us in a position to take the lead," said Corcoran. "We executed much better in the second half and we were able to play through some tough segments, which led to the victory."

Skylar Crudup led with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Dai’Montae Rembert scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Adim also added 12 points and three assists, Byron Bishop had 10 points and nine rebounds and Julius Sith had five points, six rebounds and three steals.

Wolverine native Max Nelson also finished the game with seven rebounds and a pair of assists.

In game two of the weekend, North Central fell in a 76-63 final against Southwestern Michigan.

The Timberwolves held an eight-point lead at the half, though the Roadrunners then came out of half with a 23-3 run to pull away and create an advantage too great to climb back from for NCMC.

Adim led the way with 15 points for the Timberwolves, adding seven rebounds and four assists, while Crudup had 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Rembert also had another strong night with 14 pints and nine rebounds.

Bishop then had eight points and eight rebounds and Boyne City native Scotty Haley scored four and had three rebounds and an assist.

Despite being undersized on the court, the Timberwolves came out of the weekend on the plus end of rebounding, 93-81. They also shared the ball well, leading in assists, 29-25.

The issues came from beyond the arc and at the charity stripe, where the Timberwolves shot just 18 percent on threes (7-38) and 46 percent (20-43) at the free throw line.

North Central (1-1) will get back to action this weekend in the Bay College Fall Classic in Escanaba, meeting Madison College at 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11. They’ll also play Mesabi Range College on Saturday.

The first home game for NCMC will come at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 against Mott Community College.

— On the women’s side, the weekend opener came as a 75-37 defeat to Lake Michigan College, which was then followed by a 69-37 loss against Southwestern Michigan.

In the loss to Lake Michigan, Brooklynn Besteman of Rudyard led the way with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Besteman also competes for the North Central volleyball team.

Petoskey native Jean Crittenden had six points and five rebounds, Caley Zukowski had six points and Petoskey’s Alyvia Groh added seven rebounds.

In game two, Zukowski led with 11 points, two assists and two steals, Besteman had 10 points and seven rebounds and Mykaila Burgher had six points and four rebounds.

The North Central women (0-2) are back in action this weekend in the Bay College Fall Classic, first meeting Madison College at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

New US-31 route opens to warm receptions

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
NILES, MI
WIBC.com

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
INDIANA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers Launches Notre Dame Student Housing

The luxury property will be named for the first year of the school’s storied football team. Toll Brothers Inc. has broken ground on a luxury low-rise student housing property in South Bend, Ind. The 87 will be a 355-unit community and the firm’s seventh luxury student housing asset in the nation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Candidates looking to fill spots on South Bend Community School Corporation School Board

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three seats are open for districts 1, 2, and 5 in the South Bend Community School Corporation School Board. Kate Lee is up for election in district 1. She is currently the Executive Director for Education and Workforce and has served on the South Bend Education Foundation Board and Career and Technical Education Advisory Board. Her children went through the South Bend Community School Corporation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Indiana RV Sales Recede After Record Year

ELKHART, Ind.–Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

South Haven, Niles Townships differ on pot proposals

Pot proposals had mixed results in Michigan on Election Day. South Haven Charter Township approved a ballot proposal to allow recreational marijuana facilities, repealing their prohibition of cannabis establishments and setting up guidelines for retailers. In Niles Township, a proposal narrowly failed that would have permitted four retail establishments and...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WNDU

Food drive held in South Bend to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - United Way of St. Joseph County held a food drive Wednesday morning to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries. Officials with United Way say resources are running dry, and a historically high number of people are seeking food assistance. To help, they collected goods including proteins, kitchen staples, and household items.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash involving semi at Cassopolis Road, Redfield Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Mason Township on Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 6:38 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street for the incident. According to deputies, a 51-year-old...
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Update : Man missing since August found safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: Dustin McPhearson has been located and is safe. The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for a missing person last seen in August. Police say 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was last heard from on August 31, and was believed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Walton Road bridge reopens to traffic

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Walton Road bridge has officially reopened in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Road Department. The bridge, which sits over the St. Joseph River, has been under construction in Buchanan Township for a number of months. The bridge underwent rehabilitation measures to increase the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Goshen gas station sells $150K lottery ticket

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - While the Powerball might be a world-record-breaking $1.9 billion, a few lucky Hoosiers are winning some big prizes!. According to our sister station WTHR, a single $150,000 Power Play ticket was purchased at Gallops-Goshen on U.S. 20. A couple of tickets valued at $50,000 were sold...
GOSHEN, IN
WWMTCw

Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy