Channel 3000
Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison. The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes 2 1/2 hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety.
COVID-19 Vaccines Up Protection More Than Infection for Moms, Infants
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Time from infection or vaccination to delivery is the most important factor in transfer efficiency of COVID-19 protection from mother to infant, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in JAMA Network Open. Dustin D. Flannery, D.O., from the Children’s Hospital...
