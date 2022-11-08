Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Wednesday Night Forecast: Big drop in temperatures this weekend
Tonight: Mainly clear with overnight temperatures in the 60s. Patchy fog will be possible. Thursday & Friday: As Nicole moves across Florida, winds will pick up and usher in cooler and drier air from the northeast. High clouds will paint the sky on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s and mornings will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday.
brproud.com
Tuesday Night Forecast: Not as hot and humid Wednesday through Friday; Much colder this weekend
Tonight: Mainly clear with overnight temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Patchy fog will be possible. Wednesday – Friday: As Nicole gets closer and closer to Florida, winds will pick up and usher in cooler and drier air from the northeast. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s and mornings will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday.
brproud.com
Winter-like weather kicks summer temperatures to the curb
There is quite the temperature flip that is occurring. During the last weekend into the work week, there were record setting high temperatures thanks to a ridge of high pressure that was parked over the Lower Mississippi Valley. The high temperatures overachieved most model guidance. Sunday and Monday broke the old records from 1919 while the high of 89° on Tuesday tied the record from 1919 as well.
brproud.com
Nicole becomes hurricane while making landfall on Grand Bahama Island, NHC says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nicole is now a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm became a Category 1 hurricane while it was making landfall on Grand Bahama Island on Wednesday evening. In an updated statement, the NHC said recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft...
brproud.com
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole was near hurricane strength as it moved toward the Bahamas Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
brproud.com
Caleb Kleinpeter wins State Senate 17th District race
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three candidates have been vying for a seat in the Louisiana State Senate, and with the resignation of former Senator Rick Ward III, District 17 is up for grabs. The three contenders, Caleb Kleinpeter, Jeremy LaCombe, and Kirk Rousset, aim to serve a district...
brproud.com
Election Results 2022: Congressman Garret Graves re-elected to Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the Sixth Congressional District race, incumbent Republican Garret Graves is re-elected after facing a challenge from Republican and Libertarian candidates. To view election results, click here.
brproud.com
3-year-old from Louisiana with heart defect needs defibrillator to attend school
BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY)– Aiden Broussard is an adventurous and affectionate 3-year-old who just wants to go to school. But in his young life, so far, he has faced many challenges. Aiden has Long QT syndrome (LQTS), a heart condition which causes chaotic and fast heartbeats. He lives with...
brproud.com
DOTD to develop a grant program to build more electric vehicle charging stations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the next five years, Louisiana will receive approximately $74 million for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure through President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) plans to the development of electric vehicle charging station infrastructure throughout...
brproud.com
Where do the Louisiana Senate candidates stand on economic development?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With inflation and the costs of oil and goods skyrocketing, the economy is a hot topic in the 2022 election. Where do the candidates for Senator in Louisiana stand?. CandidateStance on the Economy. (R) Sen. Kennedy says a priority is bringing. to Louisiana by reducing...
brproud.com
Election Results 2022: Congresswoman Julia Letlow re-elected to Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District race stretches from Monroe all the way down to the nearby Florida parishes. Incumbent Republican Julia Letlow was re-elected Tuesday after facing off against four challenges to keep her spot in Washington D.C. “I’m honored to have the opportunity...
brproud.com
School readiness tax credit benefits children, businesses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Businesses can receive a dollar-for-dollar 100% refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 for donations to Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies. Volunteers of America’s Partnerships in Child Care program is the resource and referral agency for the Greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana, and southwest...
brproud.com
State treasury receives ‘largest-ever’ uncashed tax refund amount
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Treasury received over $8 million in uncashed tax refunds from the state’s revenue department, according to State Treasurer John Schroder. Schroder said this year’s amount is the largest-ever deposit, up from $5 million last year. He said this money is ready...
brproud.com
State senator seeks more accountability after DCFS secretary resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Walters’ resignation Thursday. “Mitchell Robinson, J’ahrei Paul. We will always remember those babies, those names,” said Senator Regina Barrow, East Baton Rouge Parish. Senator Barrow names...
brproud.com
Lawmakers look to bring bills to tackle ‘student mental health crisis’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some Louisiana lawmakers are trying to tackle the issue they call a “mental health crisis” for students. One task force took a closer look at the data to help create solutions to help children. The Student Behavior, Mental Health, and Discipline Task...
brproud.com
Constitutional amendments voted on in Nov. 8 election
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The eight constitutional amendments that were on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 election are listed below. Act 130 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.1(B), 10.8(B), 10.11(D), and 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution. “Do you...
Comments / 0