ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Wednesday Night Forecast: Big drop in temperatures this weekend

Tonight: Mainly clear with overnight temperatures in the 60s. Patchy fog will be possible. Thursday & Friday: As Nicole moves across Florida, winds will pick up and usher in cooler and drier air from the northeast. High clouds will paint the sky on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s and mornings will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
brproud.com

Winter-like weather kicks summer temperatures to the curb

There is quite the temperature flip that is occurring. During the last weekend into the work week, there were record setting high temperatures thanks to a ridge of high pressure that was parked over the Lower Mississippi Valley. The high temperatures overachieved most model guidance. Sunday and Monday broke the old records from 1919 while the high of 89° on Tuesday tied the record from 1919 as well.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole was near hurricane strength as it moved toward the Bahamas Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
FLORIDA STATE
brproud.com

Caleb Kleinpeter wins State Senate 17th District race

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three candidates have been vying for a seat in the Louisiana State Senate, and with the resignation of former Senator Rick Ward III, District 17 is up for grabs. The three contenders, Caleb Kleinpeter, Jeremy LaCombe, and Kirk Rousset, aim to serve a district...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

DOTD to develop a grant program to build more electric vehicle charging stations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the next five years, Louisiana will receive approximately $74 million for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure through President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) plans to the development of electric vehicle charging station infrastructure throughout...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

School readiness tax credit benefits children, businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Businesses can receive a dollar-for-dollar 100% refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 for donations to Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies. Volunteers of America’s Partnerships in Child Care program is the resource and referral agency for the Greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana, and southwest...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

State treasury receives ‘largest-ever’ uncashed tax refund amount

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Treasury received over $8 million in uncashed tax refunds from the state’s revenue department, according to State Treasurer John Schroder. Schroder said this year’s amount is the largest-ever deposit, up from $5 million last year. He said this money is ready...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

State senator seeks more accountability after DCFS secretary resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Walters’ resignation Thursday. “Mitchell Robinson, J’ahrei Paul. We will always remember those babies, those names,” said Senator Regina Barrow, East Baton Rouge Parish. Senator Barrow names...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Constitutional amendments voted on in Nov. 8 election

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The eight constitutional amendments that were on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 election are listed below. Act 130 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.1(B), 10.8(B), 10.11(D), and 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution. “Do you...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy