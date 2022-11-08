Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ocolly.com
Delivery from Del: How Brandon Garrison will be taken care of in Stillwater
DEL CITY, Okla. – Toni Lewis will now get to feed both of her boys when she visits Stillwater. Brandon Garrison, a four-star basketball commit from Del City signed to OSU on Wednesday morning, while Donovan Stephens, her other son, is a redshirt freshman playing football for the Cowboys.
ocolly.com
Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor
Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
This Oklahoma Town has the Largest Christmas Tree in the Nation
The largest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Nation returns to Enid, Oklahoma this holiday season. Make plans now to attend The One, a special holiday happening that will feature concerts, arts and crafts, bands, plays, church services, show choirs, live performances of all kinds, and the largest Christmas tree in the U.S. So just how big is it? It stands at a towering 140 feet tall making it by far the tallest one around.
ocolly.com
An upcoming night at the museum
A night at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar, a fun and interactive scavenger hunt and a chance to win a prize, is Thursday. The hunt will begin at 7 pm and last until 9. Visitors will get a “historical passport” which they try to get stamped at various locations throughout the museum, going through different parts of history and veteran history in particular.
KTUL
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
News On 6
Tatum Guinn Reports From Joy Hofmeister's Watch Party
TULSA, Okla. - News On 6's Tatum Guinn is in Oklahoma City covering Joy Hofmeister's campaign watch party. Hofmeister says she has put all of her attention into connecting with as many Oklahomans as she could.
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
2 Tulsa City Council incumbents defeated in midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. — Two of the three Tulsa City Council seats up for reelection will be filled by new members. Grant Miller beat incumbent Mykey Arthrell in Tulsa City Council district five by less than a percentage point. Christian Bengal won the city council district six race, defeating incumbent...
Photos: Dogs, cows, cats looking for loving homes in OKC
If you are gearing up for the holidays, why not add a new member to the family?
1600kush.com
Stillwater teens get 5 years in Juvenile Detention for armed robbery
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two 16-year-old boys, who pleaded guilty as youthful offenders to robbing a female clerk at gunpoint at 4 am on June 16 at a Stillwater convenience store while they were reportedly wearing masks, were each sentenced to five years in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs by Associate District Judge Stephen Kistler last week.
anadisgoi.com
Country star Tracy Lawrence stopping at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – With more than 30 years in the country music industry under his hat, Tracy Lawrence is bringing decades of hits to Hard Rock Live on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 and start at $29.50. From timeless classics to the mainstay, Lawrence has...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
‘Absolutely helpless situation’: Emotions soar as Guthrie neighborhood recounts fatal boat accident
Three men and an airboat submerged under the Country Club Lake near Midwest Boulevard and Highway 105 on Tuesday afternoon and no one resurfaced
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
I’m Trying to Figure Out How These Two Stole $1,200 Worth of Stuff from a Dollar General in Oklahoma
A lot of people sleep on Dollar General. I'm telling you, if you need to grab something quick and get it cheap. Check out Dollar General. I hate walking through some of those big box stores for one damn thing. Let me get in and get out quick. Well it looks like some folks tried to use the old five finger discount at a Dollar General in Tulsa.
fourstateshomepage.com
ACLU Oklahoma receives complaints of poll workers instructing straight-party voting
OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday they have received multiple alerts of possible poll tampering. ALERT: Our office has received multiple complaints of poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party. You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted. If a poll worker tells you who to vote for, contact our Election Protection Hotline at 405-849-5220.
