Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison. The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes 2 1/2 hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety.
More Youth Seeking Care for Eating Disorders During Pandemic
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There was a significant increase in adolescents and young adults seeking inpatient and outpatient care for eating disorders after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online Nov. 7 in JAMA Pediatrics. Sydney M. Hartman-Munick, M.D., from UMass...
Links Explored Between Antidiabetic Meds, Multiple Sclerosis Risk
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), exposure to antihyperglycemic medications (A-HgMs) is associated with a decreased risk for developing multiple sclerosis (MS) in those who are younger than 45 years and an increased risk for developing MS in those who are older than 45 years, according to a study published online Oct. 21 in Heliyon.
Risk for Advanced Fibrosis Examined for Relatives of NAFLD Patients
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for advanced fibrosis is increased for first-degree relatives of probands with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) with advanced fibrosis, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. Noting that a pilot study showed that...
Health Care Access May Affect Receipt of Therapy in Ovarian Cancer
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Health care access (HCA) dimensions are associated with receipt of guideline-concordant therapy, but they do not fully explain racial disparities among patients with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in the November issue of the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.
Standard Testosterone Threshold Not Accurate for Younger Men
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Age-specific cutoff points for low testosterone among men aged 20 to 44 years are substantially higher than the standard cutoff point, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in The Journal of Urology. Alex Zhu, from the University of Michigan in...
Antiepileptic Med Use Increasing in Nursing Home Residents With Dementia
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Antiepileptic prescribing among nursing home residents with Alzheimer disease and related dementias (ADRD) is increasing, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Molly Candon, Ph.D., from University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues...
American Society for Radiation Oncology, Oct. 23-26
The annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology was held from Oct. 23 to 26 in San Antonio and attracted approximately 11,000 participants from around the world, including physicians, oncology nurses, radiation therapists, biologists, physicists, and other cancer researchers. The conference featured educational courses focusing on radiation, surgical, and medical oncology.
Health Highlights: Nov. 8, 2022
Ovary removal before menopause could raise a woman’s risk for Parkinson’s. In a study of 5,000 women, those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with the disease. Scientists use ‘gentler’ cell transplant to reverse diabetes in mice....
