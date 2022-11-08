The “Golden Era” got off to a great start with the Gators taking an easy 81-45 win over Stony Brook on Monday and they’ll look to keep things going on Friday as they take on Kennesaw State. Stony Brook was a low-major team depleted of some top talent due to injury and things will look a little different against the Kennesaw State Owls who will come in fresh and ready to take their shot at a high major opponent.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO