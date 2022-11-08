Election Day tips: Where to vote, registration status, election hotline

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Popular searches heading into Election Day involves where do I vote? Who’s on the ballot? When do the polls close?

NewsChannel 9 has you covered!

Polls are open starting at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. across Central New York. Click on your county below to see who’s on the ballot for your county.

Other voting information for counties in Central New York

How do I check my voter registration status?

If you don’t know if you’re registered to vote, click here to view your voter registration status.

All you have to do is fill out your name, date of birth, zip code, and county in which you live.

Once you fill out the information, it will tell you where your poll site is, voter registration status, and absentee ballot tracker.

New York Attorney General’s Election Hotline

If you feel that you have a problem during voting, there is a hotline to help resolve the issue. Call (866) 390-2992 or submit an online form by clicking here.

