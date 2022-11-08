Read full article on original website
WSET
Daughter charged after stabbing her mother at a Henry Co. home: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bassett woman is charged in a stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Fieldale. 24-year-old Jassmyn Shelton is facing one count of aggravated malicious wounding in reference to the incident, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff's said at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry...
WSLS
One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday. Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.
WDBJ7.com
Photos released in search for Henry County porch pirate
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the person and pickup involved in at least one case of porch piracy. The person stole a package from a porch on Woodshire Road in Collinsville. Anyone who has information regarding the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies looking for stolen travel trailer in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a camper that was stolen from Timberlake RV. Deputes say on Tuesday Nov. 8 at approximately 2 a.m. a small 2022 X Treme Sports camper was taken from Timberlake RV on Timberlake Road in Campbell County. The camper is shaped like a tear drop and the vehicle that stole it is believed to be a 1900s model Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin News Post
Martinsville man acquitted of attempting to kill Henry County deputy
MARTINSVILLE — A Martinsville man was found not guilty last week in Henry County Circuit Court of attempted capital murder of a Henry County deputy sheriff. In April 2021, Derrick Devon Martin, 52, stole a Henry County ambulance and led police on a 45-minute chase before he was caught by a dog in a field on County Line Road, a press release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at in Greensboro park with bookbag, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
wfxrtv.com
Person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a motorcycle crash, where a patient had to be life-flighted to the hospital. Firefighters say the crash took place near Turkey Foot Road on Wednesday Nov. 9, where they found the motorcycle in the woods....
Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken. According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; Firefighters
The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; …. The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. Holiday Hero Three Weeks Out. What you should be doing three...
WSLS
31-year-old woman charged with arson after two fires in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is in custody after purposely setting two Roanoke fires within the span of just a few hours, leaving several residents displaced, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. The first happened at about 9:48 a.m. at an apartment in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW and...
WDBJ7.com
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
WKYT 27
Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
wfirnews.com
Update: suspect arrested following Salem vehicle pursuit
Update: Griffin Newman, 25, was arrested Tuesday night in Salem at 8:11 p.m. without incident. He is currently being held without bond. Newman is charged with Shooting within the City limits, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Eluding Police and Reckless Driving. On Monday night, he led police on a pursuit that resulted in two police vehicles being damaged and three officers suffering minor injuries.
Man arrested, charged after 1 killed, another shot in Kernersville, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after two people were shot in Kernersville on Monday. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 5 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. When they got on the scene, they found two victims […]
WXII 12
Fatal shooting results in first-degree murder charge
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies and Kernersville police officers responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. One person was found dead and another was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The two gunshot victims were found outside the residence. Deputies and officers...
WDBJ7.com
Telepsychiatry options expand in Martinsville, Henry County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Southside nonprofit has invested in a program to bring telepsychiatry to more patients in the Martinsville and Henry County communities. According to the Harvest Foundation, the organization is giving a two-year investment of $685,993 to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow the program. It will help pay for a provider to serve Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health and for the infrastructure needed to provide the care.
WSLS
Roanoke County announces new Chief of Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new Chief of Police has been named in Roanoke County. On Wednesday, Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P. E. announced that Michael Poindexter will serve as the next Chief of Police effective Jan. 1, 2023. Poindexter has been serving as Assistant Chief of...
Grand Jury hands down indictments for NC family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel
A grand jury has indicted three people accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke police officer sues city for defamation
A Roanoke police officer claims the city defamed him in a 2020 Facebook message explaining how downtown’s “End Racism Now” street mural lists the names of “Black individuals killed by police brutality.” In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
