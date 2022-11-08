Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
MCHS creates “Elf on the Shelf” kits for FCCLA fundraiser
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Santa’s little helpers kept busy in St. Nick’s McDonald County workshop Thursday. They’re having a little fun of their own to make sure as many people as possible — especially busy families — can keep up their holiday tradition. A room in McDonald County High School has turned into Santa’s workshop.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS JAB Chili & Soup Fundraiser!
We’re happy to welcome Stephanie Mann from the Joplin Association for the Blind & Low Vision Enhancement Center! She tells of a Chili & Soup Fundraiser happening this Thursday the 10th! We invite you to join and enjoy helping this wonderful organization!
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin group honors veterans buried in Peace Church Cemetery
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local group is getting a head start on Veteran’s Day. Members of Joplin’s American Legion Post 13 spent time honoring veterans that are buried at Peace Church Cemetery. Names of those veterans, and their service information, were read out loud — as American flags were placed on their graves. A 21-gun salute was performed at the conclusion of Thursday’s ceremony.
fourstateshomepage.com
Learning about volunteer opportunities at MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern students got to learn more about the many volunteer opportunities in and around Joplin, and they can thank a fellow student. This “Service Fair” was the idea of Elizabeth Martin a Sophomore biology pre-med major from Aurora. Martin did it as an “Honors Program” service project.
fourstateshomepage.com
Entries needed for Annual “Holiday Tree Trail”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s annual “Holiday Tree Trail” needs more entries for this year’s display in “Mercy Park.”. Joplin Parks and Rec officials tell us there are 40 spaces total, and all but 12 have been taken. Any local business or organization is welcome...
fourstateshomepage.com
Live & silent auctions at the “Festival of Wreaths”
NEOSHO, Mo. — Holiday wreaths are popular items right now at Crowder College. The “Crowder College Foundation” is hosting its 20th Annual Festival of Wreaths tonight. A silent auction began at 5 p.m., and the live auction starts at 6:30 p.m. This is a huge event every...
fourstateshomepage.com
PSU frat house honors veterans
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A fraternity at Pitt State is honoring veterans. 637 flags were spread out across the lawn in front of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house. Each flag represents a fraternity member that fought and died for our country. Mason Harmon organized the gesture and wanted to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Become a Hero! Joplin Fire Department is Now Taking Applications
The Joplin Fire Department is now taking applications for Firefighter Trainees. The application period is open now until the last day of November! Dustin Lunow, Training Chief at JFD, stopped by to talk about this and shared the importance of smoke detectors as we move into the colder months of the year. If you or someone you know is interested in applying, visit: joplinmo.org/Jobs.aspx?UniqueId=105&From=All&CommunityJobs=False&JobID=Firefighter-EMT-422.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Chamber hosts holiday season “sip-and-shop”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Several businesses in Carthage came together to kick off the holiday shopping season. The Carthage Chamber of Commerce hosted the first “Holiday Sip & Shop” at the Gaderian, located on the Carthage square. Those who attended tonight’s event were able to sample many types of appetizers, buy holiday gifts, and try several different varieties of wine – all from 15 small businesses located in Carthage, who came together under one roof.
fourstateshomepage.com
2022 Holiday Bingo Rules
1. Sponsors. This watch/call in to win sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by:. KODE-TV and KSNF-TV (“Stations”), 1502 Cleveland Joplin, MO 64801,. Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 US-60, Wyandotte, OK 74370,. Society Marketplace, 4 S. Main Street, Webb City, MO 64870,. Creative Audio, 629 S. Main St, Joplin,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Salvaging the past in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Some of the oldest buildings in a Southeast Kansas community have been given a new lease on life, thanks largely to the efforts of one man, and he’s up to it again, to the benefit of area families. The phrase “they don’t make them like...
fourstateshomepage.com
“What3Words” app utilized by Joplin police
JOPLIN, Mo. — More technology is now making it easier for Joplin Police, and residents, to get connected. It’s called “What3Words”, and it’s an app you can download on your mobile device so you can share your location. It’s not an alternative to calling 911,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Starbucks to replace Joplin Mojo Burger
JOPLIN, Mo. — A lot near a busy Joplin intersection will soon get new life. Demolition work began yesterday on the old Mojo Burger restaurant at 7th and Maiden Lane. The business has been closed for some time and the property had sat idle. Joplin city officials say they’ve...
fourstateshomepage.com
Downtown window decorating in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A friendly competition among business owners in downtown Joplin returns in a matter of days. The annual holiday window decorating contest starts on Thursday, November 17th. The event is sponsored by the “Downtown Joplin Alliance”, and pits business owners against each other, to see which one...
fourstateshomepage.com
MSSU nursing students save lives in VR lab
JOPLIN, Mo. — Nursing students on a local campus now have new digital options to learn how to save lives. “I’m very excited because I am a very hands-on learner,” said Mariah Stahl, MSSU Nursing Student. Missouri Southern nursing student Mariah Stahl sees big opportunities for learning...
fourstateshomepage.com
How the “Monarch Robot-Assisted Bronchoscopy procedure” is saving lives
JOPLIN, Mo. — Breath gives us life. It’s something we can take for granted until a difficult diagnosis literally takes our breath away. And, if that cause is lung cancer, a piece of technology only locally offered at Freeman Health System, is literally changing lives. It has now...
fourstateshomepage.com
Erie High School’s automotive program prepares students
ERIE, Kan. — Erie High School is giving its students some real-life experience… On cars. “The automotive program here at Erie High School is probably one of the best programs we have. I love this program. I’ve been in this program for four years being here since my freshman year,” said Joey Vincent, student.
fourstateshomepage.com
Spiva Center for the Arts
It’s a dream that’s been years in the making! The Joplin arts have finally found their forever home at the Harry M Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex and they invite you to come take a tour of it this Saturday! All the details you need to know here:
fourstateshomepage.com
Memorial services set for victims of Joplin double-homicide
GROVE, Okla. – A memorial service for a Grove woman who was killed in Joplin on Oct. 31 is set for today at 11 a.m. in Grove. The family and friends of Eric Stampfli are holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Grove. Stacy and Eric...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper County’s most expensive areas to live
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jasper County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
Comments / 0