ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan, TX

Sudan football player recovering after injury left him unconscious

By Landry Sena
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfW0W_0j2JhzQ400

SUDAN, Texas — A Sudan High School football player is now at home recovering after a scary injury that left him unconscious during the November 4 game against Ralls.

Jeremiah Castillo, a Junior, plays center and defensive end for the Hornets. He said he lives and breathes football, but he experienced one of the scariest moments of his life in that game.

“All I did was wake up and see everyone around me. But I know as soon as I woke up, I was in so much pain,” Castillo explained. “It was a scary situation. It really was.”

Clear eyes, fixed heart, can’t lose: Monterey freshman recovering from open-heart surgery

He said it was in the fourth quarter, with about eight minutes left. He went in for a tackle, and he can’t pinpoint exactly what happened. However, after the tackle, he was on the ground unconscious for one minute.

Castillo’s mom, Amy Ronneburg, said they watched the play over and over from several angles, but still aren’t sure what it was that left him on the ground like that.

Police report reveals driver was drinking before Central Lubbock crash

“One time, we thought maybe he hit his head on the floor. Another time we thought maybe the Rall’s kids knee hit his neck. And then another time we thought he went head-to-head with somebody else,” she explained.

Castillo said he had a terrible concussion and is still feeling some of those symptoms. “[The doctors] said it was swollen, and that it’s going to take a while for it to heal. They don’t know exactly what it is, but that it’s swollen, and I’m bruised up,” he added.

His dad, John said he ran over to him once he realized who the player was. Once he reached him, he was still unconscious but woke up shortly after.

“I didn’t know how to react,” Amy added.

What Lubbock County election officials want you to know before voting

Jeremiah has played football since he was in seventh grade. He said this injury won’t stop him from getting back on the field.

“Going into football, you sign a mental contract that you understand the consequences that are going to come with football,” he explained. “I pray for the best on my healing recovery because not being on that field is mentally draining me.”

Sadly, Castillo won’t be on the field for playoffs, but he’s ready to be out there on the sideline to support his teammates. Sudan will take on Ropes this Friday in Slaton at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Red Raiders tame Texas Southern Tigers

LUBBOCK, Texas – After a slow start, Texas Tech cruised to a 78-54 win over Texas Southern to extend the Red Raiders’ home winning streak to 23 straight at United Supermarkets Arena. Three Red Raiders scored in double figures, led by senior Kevin Obanor and freshman Jaylon Tyson, who scored 13 points apiece. Obanor also […]
LUBBOCK, TX
momcollective.com

Future For Football: The Acevedo’s are ALL IN

This post is sponsored by Future for Football. We are proud to partner with organizations that invest positively in the lives of children. Holly joined our team about 5 minutes ago, and I’m betting Colten had no idea that meant he’d also be contributing to Lubbock Moms’ content. As we sourced information from our team to build resources about getting involved in a local youth league in partnership with Future for Football, this dedicated family came to mind immediately.
LUBBOCK, TX
High School Football PRO

Lubbock, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Denver City High School football team will have a game with Dalhart High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DENVER CITY, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking

In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
STARKVILLE, MS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Tech Athletics hosting 9 of 13 families that lost loved ones in Kabul Airport bombing, inviting you honor them

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics will host nine of the 13 families who lost loved ones in the Kabul Airport bombing last August for Veteran’s Day weekend, officials told us on Thursday. “A gold star mother once said, ‘The greatest tragedy is not losing her son in war, but the greatest tragedy is that […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck

A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
ODESSA, TX
KCBD

Three-vehicle crash on Marsha Sharp Fwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the 5600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. LPD received the call at 4:20 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound flyover leading to southbound Loop 289. No injuries have been reported in the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Quarterback Morton out for Kansas game

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced on Monday that redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton isn’t expected to play against Kansas Saturday. Morton left last Saturday’s game against TCU in the second quarter after a defensive lineman fell on his leg during a run. McGuire confirmed Monday it was the same ankle […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Red Raiders extend home winning streak in opener

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball’s season opener against Northwestern State ended like every home game last season ended, with a Red Raiders win. Mark Adams’ team cruised to the 73-49 win over the Demons to extend its home winning streak to 22 games. “It’s about par,” head coach Mark Adams said. “Some good […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. According to LPD the crash involved a red Chevy Colorado, a red SUV, a gray passenger car, and another vehicle of unknown make and model. The Westbound lanes of Erskine have been closed as responders work the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Police Say Woman Intentionally Abandoned her Children

A Lubbock woman was arrested after police say she intentionally abandoned her children in a dirty and hazardous apartment. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Mac Davis Lane a bit after 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 6th. Officers arrived and heard 2 young children fighting inside the apartment.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy