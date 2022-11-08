Read full article on original website
Makaila Merriam named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Makaila Merriam, an eighth grader at Carey Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 14. She was nominated by the selection committee because she works hard and does her best in all...
Cheyenne Girl Scout earns Gold Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming has recognized Savannah Whittecar for earning her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Gold Award Girl Scouts, like Whittecar of Cheyenne, are changing the world today; their ingenuity enables them to meaningfully address some of the most pressing issues facing their communities and the world, a news release states.
Cheyenne City Sanitation Adjusts Schedule For Veterans Day
There will be some changes in trash pickup and other sanitation services in Cheyenne in observance of Veterans Day this weekend. While Veterans Day actually falls on Friday, November 11, trash, recycling, and compost pickup on Friday will actually remain as scheduled. City residents are being asked to have trash,...
Laramie County releases final unofficial count of ballots
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office reported the unofficial tally of Tuesday’s Midterm Election at 10:18 p.m. These results are from the seven voting sites and all absentee ballots. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings...
Christmas ornaments from Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board now on sale
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, the Historic Preservation Board Christmas ornaments are here. This year’s beauty features the historic Governor’s Mansion. Each of the ornaments is individually numbered and may be purchased at TownSquare Title of Wyoming, 719 E. 17th St., or delivered to your door.
Laramie County Incumbents Fare Well On Election Day
Laramie County incumbents sailed to victory on election day on Nov. 8, according to unofficial results from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Several had no opposition at all. That was the case for a trio of Republican Laramie County Commissioners. On Tuesday, Troy Thompson, Linda Heath, and Gunnar Malm were all unopposed.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/10/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Samuel Walter Biss, 43 –...
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
Cheyenne Barber Opens Home, Heart To Thousands Of Military On Thanksgiving
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pass the dinner rolls. How about some cranberry sauce, too?. Routine phrases that roll of the tongue smoothly at Thanksgiving. For some, they also hold a deeper feeling that’s not about the food all. The message simply says, “We care.”...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/9/22–11/10/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Traffic delays to occur at Dell Range and Yellowstone in Cheyenne next week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has advised the public to be aware of traffic delays at Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week. On Monday, Nov. 14, Black Hills Energy will begin underground utility repairs at the Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Intersection. Motorists can expect significant traffic delays around the area of impact.
Cheyenne man arrested for multiple forgeries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested after committing several forgeries throughout the city. During a preliminary hearing today, Nov. 10, Judge Sean Chambers found that there was enough evidence for the cases against Matthew Scott Rose to go to the Laramie County District Court. According to...
Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
Cheyenne Police Department announces graduation of 2022 Citizen’s Police Academy class
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is happy to announce that the 2022 Fall Citizen’s Police Academy class has graduated. CPD leadership attended the graduation ceremony with family and friends to thank each participant for dedicating the past five weeks to gaining a better understanding of how CPD officers work to protect the community.
Jeff Barnes Issues Statement Following Loss In Sheriff’s Race
The candidate who finished second in the race for Laramie County Sheriff in Tuesday's General Election has posted a statement on his campaign Facebook page. Jeff Barnes, running as an independent, finished roughly 7 percentage points behind Republican Brian Kozak in the race for sheriff. Kozak received13,958 votes to 11,889 for Barnes.
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance
WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
Crash forces westbound I-80 closure from Laramie to Rawlins on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash has occurred at milepost 190.9 on Interstate 80 near Creston Junction, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The crash has forced westbound travel to close to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins as of 10:35 a.m. Thursday, according to WYDOT. An estimated reopening...
Surgery Center of Fort Collins Ceases Operations
The Surgery Center of Fort Collins has closed its doors due to adverse business conditions. Outstanding bills are due, and payments are still being accepted by calling 970-494-4800. Medical Records held by the Surgery Center of Fort Collins are available. The Surgery Center retained Cariend, a medical records custodian, to...
Trash, Recycle, and Compost Schedule for Veterans Day
CHEYENNE – In observance of Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, the City of Cheyenne’s trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule will be modified with minor changes. Trash, recycling, and compost pick-up will remain as scheduled for Friday. Please have your trash, recycle, and compost containers out by...
