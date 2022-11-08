Read full article on original website
Related
wrbl.com
Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s...
wrbl.com
2022 Midterm Election reaction with Chuck Williams
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Election Day 2022 has passed, and with some of the races in Georgia reaching a National level of attention. WRBL Political Reporter Chuck Williams joins News 3 “This Morning” Co-Anchor Rex Castillo to talk about the results of the Georgia Governor’s Race, the heated race between Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker, and Sanford Bishop staying in office for a 16th term.
wrbl.com
UPDATE: Unofficial vote count favors Democrat in NM District 2 race
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (Border Report) – The unofficial vote count in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District race favors the Democratic challenger by more than 1,000 ballots. However, Gabe Vasquez early Wednesday abstained from claiming victory. “This race remains very close and we are closely monitoring the counting...
wrbl.com
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
Governor reiterates willingness to scale back Operation Lone Star. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated his promise to ratchet back border security operations if Republicans take control of Congress and implement immigration reforms. But during...
wrbl.com
Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida’s east coast as Category 1 storm
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Nicole is approaching Florida’s east coast as a Category 1 storm. The storm became a Category 1 hurricane while it was making landfall on Grand Bahama Island on Wednesday evening. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is bringing strong winds, dangerous storm...
wrbl.com
Weather aware Thursday and Friday thanks to Nicole
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– Tropical storm Nicole continues churn near the Bahamas with winds around 70 mph, just below hurricane strength. Expected to become a hurricane later today, Nicole will make landfall along the east coat of Florida, curve into Florida and then into Georgia by Thursday night into Friday.
wrbl.com
WEATHER AWARE: Heavy rain and strong wind gusts likely as Nicole impacts southeast
Above average days are behind us as we gear up for a November tropical system that will impact the southeast over the next several days. Nicole is currently moving towards the Florida panhandle with a likely landfall along the Treasure Coast overnight into Thursday morning as a category 1 hurricane. Locally for us, we will see very gusty winds along with the outer bands as the system moves northward.
wrbl.com
Nicole’s path will bring tropical storm force winds for portions of the region and torrential rain bands
UPDATE: Impacts…Damaging Winds Could Blow Down Trees And Power Lines. Widespread Power Outages Are Possible. Travel Could Be Difficult, Especially For High Profile Vehicles. Weather Aware Update: Thursday and Veterans Day morning for steady winds and heavy rain. Our Georgia counties all south and east of Columbus will potentially experience tropical storm force winds sustained and even stronger gusts up to 50…While the rest of us will see steady winds of 15-30.
Comments / 0