Storrs, CT

theuconnblog.com

Caroline Ducharme ruled out for UConn’s season opener with neck stiffness

UConn women’s basketball will be without Caroline Ducharme in its season opener vs. Northeastern. The sophomore guard won’t play due to neck stiffness according to head coach Geno Auriemma. Luckily, Ducharme is progressing — just quickly not enough to suit up. “[She’s] better,” Auriemma said on Wednesday....
theuconnblog.com

UConn football future opponents: Week 10

Good teams win and great teams cover. UConn football moved to 8-2-0 against the spread with its fifth outright win of the season, covering a more than two-touchdown spread against UMass on Friday night, coming away with a 27-10 victory. The Huskies have just two games left and a victory would grant the team bowl eligibility. Next week’s foe had quite the battle, while Army had a Commander-in-Chief Trophy game.
WTNH

Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
NBC Connecticut

Remnants of Hurricane Nicole Will Reach Connecticut Friday Night

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will accelerate up the east coast over the next 24 hours, bringing with it a period of strong wind and heavy rain. Showers will develop across Connecticut Friday midday and afternoon with some periods of heavier rain Friday night. The wind is expected to pick...
105.5 The Wolf

Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?

The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
NBC Connecticut

Remnants of Nicole May Impact Connecticut Later This Week

This year's hurricane season continues with Nicole making its way toward Florida. Later this week, we'll have to watch the remnants here in southern New England. Friday and Saturday's rain chances will be due to what's leftover of now Tropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds and rain are expected here in...
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
ctbites.com

40+ Places For Great Holiday Pies in Connecticut (2022 Edition)

It might be hard to believe with such an unseasonably warm start to November, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner! And that can only mean one thing: it’s pie time. Once again this year, there are dozens of restaurants, markets, farms, and other businesses across the state offering a variety of pies to preorder and have ready to add to your holiday table. Whether you are keeping things simple with a traditional pumpkin or apple pie to compliment your turkey dinner, or you want to mix things up with unique flavors and ingredients, there are desserts on this list for just about every palate. Happy Thanksgiving!
FOX 61

Powerball drawing delayed Monday because of technical error

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday's nearly two billion dollar PowerBall drawing has been delayed because of technical issues. "Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the PowerBall drawing at this time," they said on air adding results will be posted on powerball.com. The jackpot...
WTNH

Republican Bob Stefanowski concedes in race for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski lost to Democrat Ned Lamont in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race for the second time in four years. Stefanowski conceded the race shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. News 8 spoke one-on-one with him about his conversation with the governor. “I congratulated him,” Stefanowski said. “I asked, in particular, that […]
WTNH

Election Day 2022: Connecticut ballot questions to look out for

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first question on the ballot Tuesday is about early voting and whether the state constitution should be amended to allow it.  Quinnipiac University political science professor Wesley Renfro expects the referendum to pass.  “Post-pandemic, there seems to be much more support for early voting,” he said. “I don’t think this […]
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
