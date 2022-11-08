Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Caroline Ducharme ruled out for UConn’s season opener with neck stiffness
UConn women’s basketball will be without Caroline Ducharme in its season opener vs. Northeastern. The sophomore guard won’t play due to neck stiffness according to head coach Geno Auriemma. Luckily, Ducharme is progressing — just quickly not enough to suit up. “[She’s] better,” Auriemma said on Wednesday....
Photo gallery: Northeastern Huskies @ UConn Huskies women’s basketball - 11/10/22
Azzi Fudd paced five players in double-digits with 26 points to lead the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team to a 98-39 win over the Northeastern Huskies at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT on November 10, 2022. Lou Lopez Sénéchal added 17 points while both Dorka Juhász and Aaliyah Edwards...
UConn football future opponents: Week 10
Good teams win and great teams cover. UConn football moved to 8-2-0 against the spread with its fifth outright win of the season, covering a more than two-touchdown spread against UMass on Friday night, coming away with a 27-10 victory. The Huskies have just two games left and a victory would grant the team bowl eligibility. Next week’s foe had quite the battle, while Army had a Commander-in-Chief Trophy game.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
Remnants of Hurricane Nicole Will Reach Connecticut Friday Night
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will accelerate up the east coast over the next 24 hours, bringing with it a period of strong wind and heavy rain. Showers will develop across Connecticut Friday midday and afternoon with some periods of heavier rain Friday night. The wind is expected to pick...
Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?
The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
Remnants of Nicole May Impact Connecticut Later This Week
This year's hurricane season continues with Nicole making its way toward Florida. Later this week, we'll have to watch the remnants here in southern New England. Friday and Saturday's rain chances will be due to what's leftover of now Tropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds and rain are expected here in...
Lamont wins governor's race, beats Stefanowski for a second time
CONNECTICUT, USA — It was round two for Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski - and the result was the same. The gubernatorial race - a rematch of the 2018 race that saw Lamont win his first term in office - is projected to end the same way.
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
40+ Places For Great Holiday Pies in Connecticut (2022 Edition)
It might be hard to believe with such an unseasonably warm start to November, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner! And that can only mean one thing: it’s pie time. Once again this year, there are dozens of restaurants, markets, farms, and other businesses across the state offering a variety of pies to preorder and have ready to add to your holiday table. Whether you are keeping things simple with a traditional pumpkin or apple pie to compliment your turkey dinner, or you want to mix things up with unique flavors and ingredients, there are desserts on this list for just about every palate. Happy Thanksgiving!
Powerball drawing delayed Monday because of technical error
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday's nearly two billion dollar PowerBall drawing has been delayed because of technical issues. "Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the PowerBall drawing at this time," they said on air adding results will be posted on powerball.com. The jackpot...
Campaign 2022: Here are the latest election results
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The polls have closed across Connecticut. We’ll have the latest election results here.
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
Republican Bob Stefanowski concedes in race for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski lost to Democrat Ned Lamont in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race for the second time in four years. Stefanowski conceded the race shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. News 8 spoke one-on-one with him about his conversation with the governor. “I congratulated him,” Stefanowski said. “I asked, in particular, that […]
Bob Stefanowski concedes Connecticut gubernatorial race
Connecticut businessman and candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski has conceded his run for office.
Election Day 2022: Connecticut ballot questions to look out for
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first question on the ballot Tuesday is about early voting and whether the state constitution should be amended to allow it. Quinnipiac University political science professor Wesley Renfro expects the referendum to pass. “Post-pandemic, there seems to be much more support for early voting,” he said. “I don’t think this […]
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
Early Risers Can See the Blood Moon Over Connecticut Tomorrow
There wasn't anything good about waking up at 4 AM today, my first day back at work after Daylight's Saving Time. Tomorrow though, if you're an early riser, we're going to have a rare celestial treat in the skies over Connecticut during the ride into work - A Blood Moon.
