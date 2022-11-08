Read full article on original website
DA clears Richmond, Oakland police for killing man who left woman for dead
RICHMOND, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Thursday cleared the officers in the fatal shooting of a man who left a woman for dead in the East Bay hills. District Attorney Diana Becton and her office had been handling an independent investigation into the death of...
Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday. The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in […]
Body discovered near Port of Oakland
A body was discovered in the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
Man's Partially Clothed Body Pulled From Bay Near Port of Oakland, Investigation Begins
An investigation into a suspicious death has begun after a man's body was pulled out of the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning. The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Monday, and as the East Bay Times reports, Oakland Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene near the Port of Oakland's Berth 35 — adjacent to the 5100 block of 7th Street. They were soon joined by the Coast Guard and Oakland police, and together they removed the body from the water near Jack London Square.
Big Rig Collision on I-580 and Center Street in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol reported a truck crash with injuries on I-580 in Alameda County on November 9, 2022. The big rig crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 580 and Center Street in the Castro Valley area, officials said. Details on the Truck Crash on I-580 in Alameda County. CHP traffic...
Fire sparks in debris near I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire close to I-880, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire is located near 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway. The fire is near the West Oakland BART station, but is not impacting BART operations at this time. […]
Major crash shuts John Daly, Lake Merced intersection in Daly City
DALY CITY -- An injury crash in Daly City Wednesday was blocking a major intersection near Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Merced and John Daly Blvd in Daly City next to the Westlake Shopping Center. The North County Fire Authority said the intersection was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.There were no immediate details about the crash or injuries.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident is reported to have occurred on Interstate 580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. According to the officials, a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the interstate when he lost control and crashed into the center divide.
Alleged street racer drove up to 100 mph before crashing in Santa Rosa parking lot, police say
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An alleged street racer in Santa Rosa miraculously survived after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in a grocery store parking lot. Santa Rosa police said the driver of an Infinity was racing against a second vehicle around 12:43 a.m. in the area of Highway 12 and Calistoga Road. Authorities said the driver of the Infinity was traveling up to 100 mph.
Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
DA clears police officers who shot Vallejo woman’s suspected killer
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo woman was shot in the head and still clinging to life when she was dumped onto the side of a road in a bag. Details of a horrifying 2020 homicide were released in a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday as prosecutors announced that […]
Fairfield police sergeant catches suspected catalytic converter thieves in the act
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men in Solano County were arrested Wednesday after they were allegedly caught trying to steal catalytic converters. According to the Fairfield Police Department, Sgt. Williams was patrolling the area of Woolner Avenue when he saw a silver SUV driving slowly through the neighborhood. Williams...
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the collision occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The SUV driver remained on the scene.San Jose police said the incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.There are no further details at this time.
Oakland police searching for suspects in armored car robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes on I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic was severely delayed on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday after a motorcycle crash. California Highway Patrol told KRON4 that two lanes are closed in the westbound direction. The crash occurred on I-580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. A motorcyclist traveling westbound lost control and hit the center divide, CHP […]
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
Man expected to live following shooting on Seventh Street in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Union City but is expected to live, police said. Officers were sent at 1:18 a.m. to the 33500 block of Seventh Street immediately following the shooting and arrived to find a 37-year-old man with multiple bullet wounds, according to police. The […]
Officer fired after 2 deadly Vallejo shootings hired as Broadmoor officer
BROADMOOR, Calif. - Officer Ryan McMahon, who was involved in two deadly shootings in Vallejo and fired from that department, now has a new job along the Peninsula in the small community of Broadmoor. "A police department has trusted him with a badge and a gun and to make life...
Use of Force Deemed Reasonable in Officer Involved Shooting of Juan Carlos Barraza
Martinez, Calif. – A report released by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes that the use of force by peace officers in 2020 against Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. As part of a Contra Costa County protocol that...
