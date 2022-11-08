ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday. The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
COLMA, CA
SFist

Man's Partially Clothed Body Pulled From Bay Near Port of Oakland, Investigation Begins

An investigation into a suspicious death has begun after a man's body was pulled out of the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning. The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Monday, and as the East Bay Times reports, Oakland Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene near the Port of Oakland's Berth 35 — adjacent to the 5100 block of 7th Street. They were soon joined by the Coast Guard and Oakland police, and together they removed the body from the water near Jack London Square.
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Collision on I-580 and Center Street in Alameda County

The California Highway Patrol reported a truck crash with injuries on I-580 in Alameda County on November 9, 2022. The big rig crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 580 and Center Street in the Castro Valley area, officials said. Details on the Truck Crash on I-580 in Alameda County. CHP traffic...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fire sparks in debris near I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire close to I-880, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire is located near 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway. The fire is near the West Oakland BART station, but is not impacting BART operations at this time. […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major crash shuts John Daly, Lake Merced intersection in Daly City

DALY CITY -- An injury crash in Daly City Wednesday was blocking a major intersection near Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Merced and John Daly Blvd in Daly City next to the Westlake Shopping Center. The North County Fire Authority said the intersection was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.There were no immediate details about the crash or injuries.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged street racer drove up to 100 mph before crashing in Santa Rosa parking lot, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An alleged street racer in Santa Rosa miraculously survived after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in a grocery store parking lot. Santa Rosa police said the driver of an Infinity was racing against a second vehicle around 12:43 a.m. in the area of Highway 12 and Calistoga Road. Authorities said the driver of the Infinity was traveling up to 100 mph.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa

Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV

SAN JOSE –  A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the collision occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The SUV driver remained on the scene.San Jose police said the incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.There are no further details at this time.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic was severely delayed on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday after a motorcycle crash. California Highway Patrol told KRON4 that two lanes are closed in the westbound direction. The crash occurred on I-580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. A motorcyclist traveling westbound lost control and hit the center divide, CHP […]
OAKLAND, CA

