Illinois State

NBC Chicago

Are Schools Closed for Veterans Day in Illinois?

This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks, businesses and offices closed. But what about schools -- is Veterans Day considered a school...
wpsdlocal6.com

Vienna senior wins surprise full-ride scholarship to SIU Carbondale

VIENNA, IL — High school is stressful, but Vienna senior Kassidy Taylor has one less thing to worry about. The school district says Taylor participated in a youth leadership event at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Unbeknownst to her, she was selected to receive a full-ride scholarship to the university following the event.
KFVS12

‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri. “It’s a huge issue,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri Board of Education. “We’re almost at the crisis point. [That’s] one of the reasons we wanted to address this now.”
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Election Results in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the below statement following the news that Eric Sorensen was elected to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District:. “Yesterday, the residents of Northwest and Central Illinois chose to stand for democracy, freedom and a future where we work together instead of tearing each other apart. I want to congratulate Eric Sorensen on his victory. I am thrilled that the working- and middle-class families of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District will have a representative who will fight for them, work to build up our local economy and continue to uplift Heartland values and Midwestern voices.
KFVS12

DRONE12: Low water at confluence of Mississippi, Ohio Rivers

The city of Cape Girardeau hires a new assistant city manager. Cape native Trevor Pulley will fill the position vacated by Molly Mehner. Despite the gains on the river, a panel of advisors in Missouri is growing more concerned about the impact the drought is having on commercial navigation.
KFVS12

What's next for recreational marijuana in Missouri?

As temperatures drop this weekend, you might think it's time to turn on the heat. But before you do, local firefighters have some tips to help keep you safe. If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau?.
97ZOK

3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois

Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
KFVS12

2-night music event to raise money for Southern Ill. Honor Flight

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A two-night music event will raise money for the Southern Illinois Honor Flight. According to a release from the Veterans Honor Flight, the event will feature the Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and...
KWQC

Bailey accuses Pritzker of planning COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Illinois school children

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The final countdown is on as Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) are wrapping up their campaign stops before the General Election. Pritzker appeared at Get Out The Vote rallies with the Democratic slate of statewide candidates while Bailey warned parents that the governor will force children to get the COVID-19 vaccine before school next fall.
KFVS12

Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois

Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won election to the U.S. Senate. Missouri voters pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreation marijuana.
KFVS12

Heating tips ahead of cooler temperatures

If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau?. What's next for recreational marijuana in Missouri?. Recreational weed will soon be legal in Missouri. Voters approved Amendment 3 by 53 percent. Closures at Rend Lake announced ahead of deer season.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

