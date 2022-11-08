Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Are Schools Closed for Veterans Day in Illinois?
This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks, businesses and offices closed. But what about schools -- is Veterans Day considered a school...
KFVS12
More than 1.5 million Illinoisans have received bivalent COVID-19 boosters since September
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday that more than 1.5 million people in Illinois have received a dose of the bivalent COVID-19 booster shots since they were authorized in early September. IDPH officials said 160,00 doses were given over the past week. Illinois has also...
wpsdlocal6.com
Vienna senior wins surprise full-ride scholarship to SIU Carbondale
VIENNA, IL — High school is stressful, but Vienna senior Kassidy Taylor has one less thing to worry about. The school district says Taylor participated in a youth leadership event at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Unbeknownst to her, she was selected to receive a full-ride scholarship to the university following the event.
KFVS12
‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri. “It’s a huge issue,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri Board of Education. “We’re almost at the crisis point. [That’s] one of the reasons we wanted to address this now.”
KFVS12
Students evacuated after small fire at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Beautification initiative to hold litter pick-up day in Saline County on Saturday
CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) - Clean Soil of Southern Illinois (SoIL) is planning another litter pick-up this weekend in Saline County. Volunteers will clean up Illinois Routes 13 and 34, as well as U.S. 45 on Saturday, Nov. 12. Volunteers are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at 504 N. Commercial...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Election Results in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the below statement following the news that Eric Sorensen was elected to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District:. “Yesterday, the residents of Northwest and Central Illinois chose to stand for democracy, freedom and a future where we work together instead of tearing each other apart. I want to congratulate Eric Sorensen on his victory. I am thrilled that the working- and middle-class families of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District will have a representative who will fight for them, work to build up our local economy and continue to uplift Heartland values and Midwestern voices.
KFVS12
DRONE12: Low water at confluence of Mississippi, Ohio Rivers
KFVS12
What's next for recreational marijuana in Missouri?
Will Illinois Schools Require COVID Vaccines for Students? Pritzker Weighs In
During the lead-up to the 2022 Midterm Election, the contentious race for governor was highlighted by a number of issues. Among them was a question surrounding whether or not COVID vaccines will eventually be mandated for Illinois students. Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed the topic Wednesday, one day after he won...
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
KFVS12
2-night music event to raise money for Southern Ill. Honor Flight
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A two-night music event will raise money for the Southern Illinois Honor Flight. According to a release from the Veterans Honor Flight, the event will feature the Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and...
KWQC
Bailey accuses Pritzker of planning COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Illinois school children
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The final countdown is on as Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) are wrapping up their campaign stops before the General Election. Pritzker appeared at Get Out The Vote rallies with the Democratic slate of statewide candidates while Bailey warned parents that the governor will force children to get the COVID-19 vaccine before school next fall.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors meet to discuss Houck Field, possible Redhawks playoff game
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If the Redhawks make the playoffs, will the university be equipped to host a playoff game?. The Board of Governors for Southeast Missouri State University met on Wednesday morning, November 9 at Academic Hall where leaders discussed the ongoing rebuild of Houck Field. The Redhawks...
KFVS12
Small fire at building under construction near Jefferson Elem. in Cape Girardeau
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois businesses are breaking under the weight of excessive costs
Nobody likes "For Lease" signs filling the windows on Main Street. The result of a bust in the economic cycle, mass business closures and unemployment are the extreme conclusion that political candidates swear to fight every time we have an election. But as our state and national economy move into...
KFVS12
Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois
Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won election to the U.S. Senate. Missouri voters pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreation marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Supporters of Amendment 3 were optimistic voters...
Election results: Alexi Giannoulias wins Illinois secretary of state race
Democrat Alexi Giannoulias will be Illinois' next secretary of state after a run against Republican Dan Brady.
Most Dangerous Cities in Illinois
Illinois has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Seal of Illinois, USA.By Illinois Secretary of State - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KFVS12
Heating tips ahead of cooler temperatures
